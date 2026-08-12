DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 6.8% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by Emerging Therapies and Expanding Pipeline | DelveInsight

The dynamics of CAR T-cell therapy in ALL in the market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to improvements in research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be available in the market. The launch of emerging therapies such as Lasme-cel (UCART22) (Cellectis), WU-CART-007 (Wugen), CTD402 (Imviva), Obe-cel and AUTO1/22 (Autolus Therapeutics), and others is expected during the forecast period of 2025-2034.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, CAR T-cell therapy for ALL emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Summary

The market size for CAR T-cell therapy for ALL was found to be USD 3.2 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest CAR T-cell therapy for ALL treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total incident cases of ALL in the 7MM were approximately 12,000 in 2025.

in 2025. Leading CAR T-cell therapy for ALL companies, such as Cellectis, Wugen, Imviva, Autolus Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, PeproMene Bio, and others, are developing new CAR T-cell therapy for ALL treatment drugs that can be available in the CAR T-cell therapy for ALL market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new CAR T-cell therapy for ALL treatment drugs that can be available in the CAR T-cell therapy for ALL market in the coming years. The promising CAR T-cell therapies for ALL in clinical trials include Lasme-cel (UCART22), WU-CART-007, CTD402, Obe-cel, AUTO1/22, FT839, PMB-101, and others.

Discover what is the future of the CAR T-cell therapy for ALL treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/car-t-cell-therapy-for-acute-lymphoblastic-leukemia-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market

Rising Incidence of Relapsed/Refractory ALL: An increasing number of patients with relapsed or refractory ALL continues to create demand for effective treatment options. CAR T-cell therapy offers a promising alternative for patients who have limited success with conventional chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation.

An increasing number of patients with relapsed or refractory ALL continues to create demand for effective treatment options. CAR T-cell therapy offers a promising alternative for patients who have limited success with conventional chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation. Advancements in CAR T-Cell Technology: Continuous innovation in CAR design, manufacturing processes, and next-generation constructs is improving treatment efficacy, persistence, and safety. The development of allogeneic and dual-target CAR T-cell therapies is expected to further expand the market.

Continuous innovation in CAR design, manufacturing processes, and next-generation constructs is improving treatment efficacy, persistence, and safety. The development of allogeneic and dual-target CAR T-cell therapies is expected to further expand the market. Superior Clinical Outcomes and Durable Responses: CAR T-cell therapies have demonstrated high complete remission rates and durable long-term responses, particularly in pediatric and young adult B-cell ALL. These encouraging clinical outcomes are driving greater physician confidence and broader adoption.

CAR T-cell therapies have demonstrated high complete remission rates and durable long-term responses, particularly in pediatric and young adult B-cell ALL. These encouraging clinical outcomes are driving greater physician confidence and broader adoption. Strong Pipeline of Investigational Therapies: Numerous clinical-stage CAR T-cell candidates such as Lasme-cel (UCART22) (Cellectis), WU-CART-007 (Wugen), CTD402 (Imviva), Obe-cel and AUTO1/22 (Autolus Therapeutics), FT839 (Fate Therapeutics), PMB-101 (PeproMene Bio), and others are advancing through development. This robust pipeline is expected to introduce new treatment options and sustain long-term market growth.

As per Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, CAR-T cell therapies need more data supporting their use in earlier lines of therapy. Patients are likely to have better outcomes if they receive CAR-T cell therapy before multiple lines of chemotherapy, like those in the clinical trials that led to FDA approval. Moreover, even though the reimbursement of CAR-T therapies represents a challenge for healthcare providers, insurers, and government agencies, they have successfully reached the majority of the markets by considering the patient pool demand.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Analysis

CAR-T cell therapy has transformed the treatment landscape by offering the potential for durable, long-lasting responses with a single administration.

This approach may reduce the need for intensive salvage chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation, thereby minimizing treatment-related toxicity in patients with high-risk disease. Its introduction has redefined the standard of care for individuals with primary refractory disease or those who experience an early relapse after frontline treatment.

The rapid evolution of immunotherapy has been marked by the emergence of CAR-T cell therapies, which represent a significant advancement in the management of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL).

A major milestone was achieved in 2017 when the US FDA approved KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) , the first CAR-T cell therapy indicated for ALL.

, the first CAR-T cell therapy indicated for ALL. This was followed in October 2021 by the approval of TECARTUS (brexucabtagene autoleucel) for adults aged 26 years and older with relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell precursor ALL.

for adults aged 26 years and older with relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell precursor ALL. Further progress was made in November 2024 with the FDA approval of AUCATZYL (obecabtagene autoleucel) , a CD19-directed genetically engineered autologous T-cell therapy, for adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL.

, a CD19-directed genetically engineered autologous T-cell therapy, for adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL. The CAR-T therapy pipeline continues to expand with promising investigational candidates, including Lasme-cel (UCART22) (Cellectis), WU-CART-007 (Wugen), CTD402 (Imviva), Obe-cel and AUTO1/22 (Autolus Therapeutics), FT839 (Fate Therapeutics), PMB-101 (PeproMene Bio), and several others.

(Cellectis), (Wugen), (Imviva), (Autolus Therapeutics), (Fate Therapeutics), (PeproMene Bio), and several others. Many of these emerging therapies have demonstrated encouraging efficacy and favorable safety profiles in early- and mid-stage clinical studies, highlighting their potential to further improve outcomes for patients with ALL.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Competitive Landscape

Some of the CAR T-cell therapies for ALL under development include Lasme-cel (UCART22) (Cellectis), WU-CART-007 (Wugen), CTD402 (Imviva), Obe-cel and AUTO1/22 (Autolus Therapeutics), FT839 (Fate Therapeutics), PMB-101 (PeproMene Bio), and others.

Cellectis' Lasme-cel is expected to address a significant share of the eligible market by offering several potential advantages over CD19-directed therapies, including a distinct therapeutic target, a single-dose treatment approach, off-the-shelf availability, and the ability to achieve deep minimal residual disease (MRD) responses in patients receiving third-line or later therapy.

Wugen's WU-CART-007 is an investigational allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD7. It has been engineered with a fratricide-resistant design to overcome key manufacturing and biological challenges associated with developing CAR-T therapies for CD7-positive hematologic malignancies. In August 2025, Wugen secured USD 115 million through an equity financing round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, with additional investments from RiverVest Venture Partners, Lightchain Capital, Abingworth, ICG, LYZZ Capital, Tybourne Capital Management, Aisling Capital Management, and other prominent life sciences investors. The funding is intended to accelerate the ongoing pivotal T-RRex trial evaluating WU-CART-007 in patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LBL).

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CAR T-cell therapy for ALL market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CAR T-cell therapy for ALL market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform CAR T-cell therapy for ALL treatment @ CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Drugs

Recent Developments in the CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market

In June 2026, Cellectis announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to lasmecabtagene timgedleucel (lasme-cel), its investigational CD22-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL).

announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to lasmecabtagene timgedleucel (lasme-cel), its investigational CD22-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL). In April 2026, Wugen announced that the FDA has selected its investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, Sofi-cel, for participation in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) Development and Readiness Pilot (CDRP) Program. The company was invited to join the initiative, which annually selects up to nine development programs across the FDA's biologics and drug review centers.

announced that the FDA has selected its investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, Sofi-cel, for participation in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) Development and Readiness Pilot (CDRP) Program. The company was invited to join the initiative, which annually selects up to nine development programs across the FDA's biologics and drug review centers. In April 2026, Autolus Therapeutics unveils new ROKA Real-World and pediatric data supporting obe-cel in ALL.

unveils new ROKA Real-World and pediatric data supporting obe-cel in ALL. In January 2026, the FDA awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to CTD402, an innovative allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LBL).

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Epidemiology Segmentation

The CAR T-cell therapy for ALL epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CAR T-cell therapy for ALL patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among the type-specific cases of ALL in the EU4 and the UK, B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia cases were almost 4 times higher than cases of T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia in 2025.

The CAR T-cell therapy for ALL treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of ALL

Gender-specific Incident Cases of ALL

Age-specific Incident Cases of ALL

Subtype-specific Incident Cases of ALL

Genetic mutation-specific Incident Cases of ALL

Total Treated Cases of ALL

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market CAGR 6.8 % CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Size in 2025 USD 300 Million Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Companies Cellectis, Wugen, Imviva, Autolus Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, PeproMene Bio, Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharmaceuticals), Novartis, and others Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Therapies Lasme-cel (UCART22), WU-CART-007, CTD402, Obe-cel, AUTO1/22, FT839, PMB-101, TECARTUS, KYMRIAH, and others

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Report

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Patient Population Forecast

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Therapeutics Market Size

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Pipeline Analysis

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Size and Trends

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Opportunity

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging CAR T-cell therapies for ALL @ CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Key Insights 2 CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of CAR-T in ALL 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 CAR-T in ALL Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Diagnosis of ALL 7.3 Bone Marrow Tests 7.4 Lab Tests used to Diagnose and Classify ALL 7.5 Chromosome Tests 7.6 Imaging Tests 7.7 Stages of ALL 8 Current Treatment Practices: ALL 8.1 CAR-T Cell Therapy 8.2 Other Treatment Options 8.3 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of ALL 9.1 Key Findings 9.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale 9.1.2 Total Incident Cases of ALL in the 7MM 9.2 The United States 9.2.1 Total Incident Cases of ALL in the US 9.2.2 Gender-specific Incident Cases of ALL in the US 9.2.3 Age-specific Incident Cases of ALL in the US 9.2.4 Subtype-specific Incident Cases of ALL in the US 9.2.5 Genetic mutation-specific Incident Cases of ALL in the US 9.2.6 Total Treated Cases of ALL in the US 9.3 EU4 and the UK 9.4 Japan 10 Patient Journey 10.1 CAR-T Cell Patient Journey 11 Marketed CAR T-Cell Therapies for ALL 11.1 Competitive Landscape of Marketed CAR-T therapies 11.2 KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel): Novartis 11.3.1 Drug Description 11.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.3.5 Clinical Development 11.3.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.3.6 Analyst Views 11.2.6 Product Profile 11.3 TECARTUS (brexucabtagene autoleucel): Gilead Sciences 11.4 AUCATZYL (obecabtagene autoleucel): Autolus Therapeutics 12 Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies for ALL 12.1 Competitive Landscape of Emerging CAR-T Therapies 12.2 Lasmecabtagene timgedleucel (Lasme-cel/UCART22): Cellectis 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Analyst Views 12.3 WU-CART-007 (soficabtagene geleucel/sofi-cel): Wugen 13 CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of CAR-T Cell Therapies in ALL in the 7MM 13.6 United States CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of CAR-T Cell Therapies in ALL in the United States 13.6.2 Total Market Size by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Size 13.8 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Size 14 Unmet Needs of CAR-T Cell Therapies in ALL 15 SWOT Analysis of CAR-T Cell Therapies in ALL 16 KOL Views of CAR-T Cell Therapies in ALL 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of CAR-T Cell Therapies in ALL 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Market Report Methodology

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