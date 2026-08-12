TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

12 AUGUST 2026

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting (" AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 10 September 2026 at 9.00am BST.

The Notice of AGM has today been dispatched to shareholders.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.

END