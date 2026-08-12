TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)
12 AUGUST 2026
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting (" AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 10 September 2026 at 9.00am BST.
The Notice of AGM has today been dispatched to shareholders.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.comfor more information.
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