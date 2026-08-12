HONG KONG, Aug 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 11, 2026, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (0322.HK, the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. In the first half of 2026, driven by our pioneering spirit of 'Back to Day 1', the Group advanced the high-quality development of two core businesses-instant noodles and beverages-through product iteration and upgrading, brand value building, and digital empowerment for greater efficiency. As a result, we delivered steady progress in our operating performance, demonstrating strong resilience and promising growth potential.For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Group's revenue grew 1.1% year-on-year to RMB40.545 billion. Of this, the revenue from Instant Noodles was RMB13.733 billion, while the revenue from Beverages was RMB26.541 billion. Gross margin grew 1.3 percentage points year-on-year to 35.8%. EBITDA grew 3.6% year-on-year to RMB5.645 billion. Driven by the improved gross margin, profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 7.1% year-on-year to RMB2.433 billion.As at 30 June 2026, cash at bank and on hand (including long-term time deposits) was RMB23,669.818 million, representing an increase of RMB4,183.762 million when compared to 31 December 2025. Gearing ratio was -48.6%.* Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Company include all profit attributable to owners of the Company with the exception of the one-off gain on disposal of specific subsidiaries, properties, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets ('Asset Activation Programme').In the first half of 2026, China's food and beverage industry entered a new phase of high-quality development, characterized by both optimization of the existing market and structural upgrading. Amid cost pressures arising from fluctuations in raw material prices, companies are accelerating the enhancement of their cost-control systems to strengthen operational resilience and risk management capabilities. Consumers have become more rational and pragmatic, with 'cost-effectiveness' and 'quality-price ratio' emerging as key purchasing considerations. as key purchasing considerations. On the channel front, emerging formats'including instant retailing, preference-based e-commerce, and bulk snack retailing-are expanding at rapidly, fundamentally reshaping the industry's distribution landscape.Faced with a complex and ever-changing market environment" the Group remains consumer-centric, driving high-quality growth across its two core businesses-Instant Noodles and Beverages. The pioneering spirit of 'Back to Day 1', established by the management team, promoted the organizational rejuvenation with younger talents and agility in decision-making, thus injecting new momentum into growth. Strategically, the Instant Noodles business focuses on 'consolidating flagship products, dominating popular flavor segments, and cultivating innovative products,' while the Beverages business focuses on 'consolidating core products and developing innovative products'. Operationally, we place customer priority at the forefront, leveraging data-driven insights and AI to enhance management efficiency, while adopting 'Incentive Mechanism Reform' to unlock organizational vitality and build an efficient, agile, and sustainable growth engine.In the first half of 2026, revenue from the Instant Noodles business was RMB13.733 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 2%, accounting for 33.9% of the Group's total revenue. During the period, the gross profit margin of Instant Noodles segment grew 2.5 percentage points year-on-year to 30.3%. As a result of the year-on-year improvement in gross profit margin, the profit attributable to shareholders of the Group in the Instant Noodles segment grew 5.5% year-on-year to RMB1.003 billion in H1 2026. During the period, the instant noodles business continued to refine its multi-tiered product matrix-covering 'High-Priced Noodles, Premium/Super-Premium Noodles, and Mid-Priced Noodles-driving steady growth in core categories while fostering synergistic development of innovative offerings, to holistically meet consumers' increasingly sophisticated and diverse needs. Within the High-Priced Noodles, we deepened scenario-based engagement, leveraged IP collaborations, amplified reach through celebrity endorsements, integrated aerospace-patented technologies, and executed precision channel operations-achieving omnichannel resonance in brand communications and reinforcing the high-quality image of 'Space-tech Chosen Noodles'. The Premium/Super-Premium Noodles focused on process innovation, health-oriented upgrades, and scenario-driven operations to strengthen its competitive barriers in the quality consumption segment and proactively build new growth trajectories. The Mid-Priced Noodles balanced classic brand heritage with breakthrough innovation, stabilizing its core base while accelerating penetration into younger consumer cohorts, effectively energizing category development. On the channel front, we deepened strategic partnerships with online/offline platforms and major retail hubs, leveraging refined membership operations to enhance channel stickiness and repurchase contribution. By fortifying core category fundamentals, activating innovation-driven growth momentum, and deepening brand recognition among consumers, the instant noodles business sustained its competitive edge and laid a solid foundation for the Group's long-term growth.Revenue from the Beverages business was RMB26.541 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 0.7%, accounting for 65.5% of the Group's total revenue. During the period, the gross profit margin of Beverages grew 0.7 percentage points year-on-year to 38.4%. Due to the year-on-year improvement in gross profit margin, the profit attributable to the shareholders of the Group grew 10.7% year-on-year to RMB1.478 billion in H1 2026. During the period, we systematically advanced three major initiatives-product upgrade and iteration, operational efficiency enhancement, and precision marketing breakthrough-across our five core beverage segments: RTD tea, carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, coffee drinks and other categories. Our goal is to build a diversified product portfolio that balances classic and innovative offerings, mass-market and premium options, as well as taste and health benefits. On the product front, we implemented multi-category expansion and structural upgrades, reinforcing the strengths of core flagship products while accelerating entry into emerging categories such as sugar-free tea and plant-based beverages, swiftly responding to the health-conscious consumer trend. On the channel front, we drove growth through both online and offline efforts-deepening offline presence in traditional supermarkets, campus outlets, and lower-tier markets, while expanding online reach through partnerships with instant-retail platforms including Xiaoxiang Supermarket. On the brand-building front, we leveraged a mix of social media content marketing, scenario-based campaigns, and IP collaborations to boost brand influence and penetration among younger demographics. With all five categories advancing in synergy, the beverages business is building competitive moats through the concurrent cultivation of brand awareness and consumer habits.Mr. Wei Hong-Chen, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, the external macro environment remains fraught with uncertainties, yet the trends of digital transformation and industrial upgrading continue to deepen, while supportive policies to boost consumption are gradually taking effect. In this complex landscape of both challenges and opportunities, our Group has embraced the pioneering spirit of 'Back to Day 1'orienting ourselves toward long-term value creation, leveraging the inherent vitality of a younger organization and the competitive edge of data-driven intelligent operations to drive quality upgrades and efficiency leaps. Our goal is to fully deliver on annual operating targets and achieve steady, high-quality growth in overall performance. On the product front, we will be precisely attuned to consumers' dual demand for health benefits and flavor experiences, accelerating product renewal and incubating new offerings. On the brand front, we will engage users with genuine, heartfelt interactions, embedding brand touchpoints into the daily routines of our target audiences, steadily building emotional resonance and brand trust. On the channel front, we will break through traditional retail boundaries by orchestrating an integrated online-offline omnichannel network to expand consumer reach. On the financial front, we will tighten cost governance and empower long-term development through digital tools. On the talent front, a culture of efficiency, agility and entrepreneurial drive will energize our workforce and strengthen organizational resilience to navigate operational challenges.As we mark the 30th anniversary of our Group's public listing, we remain true to our founding mission: 'Life + Delicacy'. We have consistently to invest in food safety, sustainable development and other key areas to ensure that responsible operations are fully embedded across our business and that the foundation of our Chinese national brand remain solid. Looking forward, we will develop products with respect and dedication, engage consumers with sincerity, and work with partners based on trust and integrity. W By innovating while staying true to our fundamentals and advancing steadily with a long-term vision, we will remain firmly committed to the path of high-quality development.'About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (0322.HK)Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (the 'Company'), and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') specialise in the production and distribution of instant noodles and beverages in the People's Republic of China (the 'PRC'). The Group started its instant noodle business in 1992, and expanded into instant food business and beverage business in 1996. In March 2012, the Group further expanded its beverage business by forming a strategic alliance with PepsiCo for the beverage business in the PRC. The Company exclusively manufactures, bottles, packages, distributes and sells PepsiCo soft drinks in the PRC. After years of hard work and accumulation, 'Master Kong' has become one of the best-known brands among consumers in the PRC.For enquiries, please contact:Investor EnquiriesInvestor Relations Team, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.E-mail: ir@tingyi.comChristensen China LimitedStephanie ChenE-mail: stephanie.chen@christensencomms.comTel: +852 2117 0861Source: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.