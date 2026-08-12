Prysmian Boosts Fiber and Optical Cable Capacity with $1B+ Investment Creating 600 New U.S. Manufacturing Jobs

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Prysmian, the leading provider of solutions for energy and digital connections, announces more than $1 billion investment into three U.S. sites in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

This investment is part of Prysmian's global commitment to more than double domestic optical cable and fiber capacity - including the glass preforming stage - and create 600 manufacturing jobs in the United States. Last month, Prysmian signed a €5.5 ($6.29) billion long-term agreement with Molex, a Koch Inc. company, to supply optical cables for data centers.

More than $1 billion of this North American investment will go to Prysmian's Claremont, NC campus, doubling the size of the fiber manufacturing facility onsite and expanding the optical cable plant there as well. In Jackson, TN, $100 million will double the capacity of its optical cable facility; and $80 million will go to Lexington, SC expand its optical cable capabilities.

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth of the U.S. demand for advanced digital solutions. We are one of just three U.S. manufacturers of fiber and optical cables, and now we are committing more than a billion dollars to new innovative solutions and transformational capacity growth," said Andrea Pirondini, Prysmian North America CEO.

Here's a state-by-state look at the investments, totaling $1.25 billion and delivering up to 600 new jobs:

Claremont, NC Fiber Operations Plant: $1.02 billion, 300 jobs

Prysmian will invest more than $1 billion in the Claremont Campus to more than double the company's U.S. fiber optic production capacity, including the glass preform and fiber manufacturing processes. The investment is expected to create 300 new jobs to support growing demand for advanced connectivity solutions across the United States.

Claremont, NC Cable Operations Plant: $48 million, 85 jobs

In addition to the fiber facility investment, Prysmian will invest approximately $48 million in its optical cable manufacturing operations, also located on the Claremont Campus. The project will add 85 new jobs in the optical cable plant over the next two years, increase production capacity, and strengthen Prysmian's ability to support the rapid expansion of data center infrastructure across the United States.

Jackson, TN: $100 million, 100 jobs

Prysmian will invest approximately $100 million in its Jackson, Tennessee facility, doubling its current footprint. The expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs while increasing production capacity of loose-tube and drop optical fiber cables to meet accelerating customer demand.

Lexington, SC: $80 million, 130 jobs

Prysmian will invest approximately $80 million in its Lexington, South Carolina facility to expand manufacturing capacity of FlexRibbonTM fiber optic cable and support continued market growth. The project is expected to create 130 new jobs by 2030 and further strengthen Prysmian's domestic manufacturing network.

The capacity expansion and related agreements build on Prysmian's strong position in the data center construction market, where the company already supports both digital and energy connections. They also mark an important step into the "inside" data center space, bringing Prysmian's premium fiber and cable solutions closer to where data is processed and delivered.

These trends are expected to drive significant growth as companies modernize infrastructure to improve data performance and energy efficiency, adapt to AI-driven changes in data center design, and increase fiber density. Prysmian is excited to put its fiber technology expertise and U.S. manufacturing footprint to work for customers in this expansive market. To learn more about Prysmian's digital solutions business, visit our website.

Additional Quotes

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein: "This billion-dollar investment is more proof that North Carolina is leading the way on innovation and job creation. Companies understand the value of our highly skilled manufacturing workforce that helps to power their strategic growth."

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster: "Prysmian has been a valued part of South Carolina's manufacturing industry, and we are pleased to see the company continue to invest in our state. This expansion will bring approximately 135 new jobs to Lexington County and create new opportunities for South Carolinians."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee: "Global companies like Prysmian continue to choose Tennessee because of our strong business climate and highly skilled workforce. Today's announcement means 100 new job opportunities for Tennesseans in Madison County, and I'm grateful for Prysmian's continued investment in our state and the lasting impact it will have on this community."

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player creating solutions for energy and digital connections, delivering major electrical transmission projects, modernizing power grids, and unlocking renewable energy, electrification, and digital connectivity worldwide. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity, and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include more than 50 locations and 9,000 associates with sales of $9 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is enabled by its 34,000 employees, 109 production facilities and 30 R&D centers in over 50 countries. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian stock exchange and recorded 2025 revenues of approximately €20 billion.

Media Relations

Anna Wright

VP, Marketing & Communications

anna.wright@prysmian.com

Justine David

Mower

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/prysmian-boosts-fiber-and-optical-cable-capacity-with-1b-investment-creating-600-new-u.s.-1206537