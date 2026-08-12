New Bern, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Pilot John International (PJi) is proud to announce the grand opening of its new calibration lab for nationwide customers. The laboratory will be located in New Bern, NC, and holds full ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. It will serve every industry that depends on precise measurement - aviation, manufacturing, automotive, marine, energy, medical, education, and government - with nationwide mail-in service and local drop-off in eastern North Carolina.

PJi Launches Nationwide ISO-Compliant Calibration Lab for Aviation & Industrial Customers



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Additionally, Pilot John International Calibration Services hasn't just opened a new lab; it has launched a fully modern customer experience no other calibration provider offers. Customers can order accredited calibration online in minutes, like they'd buy a product, and manage their entire tool fleet from a complimentary PJi account.

John Werner, President & CEO of PJi, said:

"We didn't just open an accredited lab - we rebuilt the entire calibration experience around it. Order it like a part, track it like a package, and never miss a due date again."

Calibration remains one of the last phone-and-paperwork industries. Traditional labs require customers to request quotes, wait a day for pricing, and chase certificates via email. PJi's new laboratory launches without any of that friction - making it the only aviation distributor with its own in-house, ISO/IEC 17025-accredited lab.

The lab offers a wide range of capabilities, including:

ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration with full traceability and certificates for every completed job

with full traceability and certificates for every completed job Comprehensive capabilities across key disciplines: Electronic & Electrical (multimeters, oscilloscopes, clamp meters); Torque & Force (torque wrenches to 500 lbf, load cells); Pressure & Temperature (gauges up to 10,000 psi, transducers, thermocouples); Dimensional (micrometers, calipers); and Avionics/Aircraft Maintenance Equipment (testers, nitrogen regulators, tensiometers)

PJi is confident that launching this new calibration lab will improve the customer experience by allowing clients to order in minutes with upfront pricing rather than waiting days. Everything is trackable online through a complimentary PJi account with plain-language status updates at every step, and the company is excited to welcome its first orders.

About Pilot John International

PJi is a one-stop aviation supply and service provider committed to supporting airlines, corporate flight departments, military organizations, and general aviation operators worldwide by supplying top-tier GSE and tools, avionics and test equipment, aircraft parts, consumables, and pilot supplies. Backed by decades of collective experience and a dedicated team, the company delivers unmatched service through expert guidance and responsive support.

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Source: Plentisoft