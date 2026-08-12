Convertr Govern brings account-level policy, controlled exceptions and on-demand evidence to lead and contact data as the EU AI Act raises expectations around transparency and accountability

With certain EU AI Act transparency requirements applying from August 2, 2026, organisations operating in the EU face increased expectations around transparency in the use of AI. The new requirements include obligations relating to informing individuals when they are interacting with certain AI systems, machine-readable marking of certain AI-generated or manipulated content and disclosure of certain deepfakes and AI-generated public-interest content.

Against this wider shift toward transparency, accountability and proof, Convertr announced Convertr Govern, a tool that helps organisations ensure leads and contact records meet their compliance requirements before they enter CRMs and other systems of record.

The launch comes at a critical juncture in compliance. As contact data now enters businesses through more suppliers, channels, platforms and AI workflows, the risk of not having governance in place is magnified. This makes it harder to apply the same rules consistently, manage exceptions and prove what happened before the data was used. Organisations therefore need effective controls that help them apply rules consistently, manage exceptions and evidence what happened before the data was used.

That is the control gap Govern addresses. Policies held in documents and controls configured separately across campaigns do not provide consistent account-level enforcement or a complete decision trail. Govern allows customers to set their requirements once, apply them across campaigns, sources, suppliers, markets and use cases, and preserve the evidence behind each decision before the data moves into CRM, marketing automation or AI workflows. The tool gives customers the evidence to hold suppliers accountable against agreed requirements.

"Regulators, clients and auditors increasingly expect organisations to show how data was collected, which rules applied and what happened as it moved from source to activation," said Emma Bowkett, founder and CEO of Convertr. "Convertr Govern lets customers set policy once, apply it across every source, supplier and campaign, control exceptions and produce the evidence behind every decision on demand."

Seventy-four percent of managers say they are not fully confident they would pass a compliance audit of their lead and contact data practices tomorrow, according to a Propeller Insights survey commissioned by Convertr, highlighting the fragile nature of trust in data.

More On How Convertr Govern Works

Once customers set the rules for a campaign, Convertr applies those customer-defined rules to determine what is accepted, rejected or enriched and where data is routed. Govern raises that control to the account level.

Customers set their requirements once and they apply across every campaign, source, supplier, market and use case. This happens automatically upon data entry before records reach the customer's CRM, marketing automation or AI workflows.

Govern sits above campaign-level controls and makes the account policy consistent. It also controls exceptions so if a record falls outside policy, it does not just move through because someone configured around it in a single campaign. It requires a named approver, a recorded decision and a reason before the record can proceed.

Convertr Govern's output is the Evidence Pack. For any record, customers can generate proof on demand, including its source, supplier, campaign, the policy and controls applied, what failed, who approved an exception, why the decision was made and where the record went.

As a new module within the existing Convertr platform, Convertr Govern builds on existing capabilities for applying customer-defined rules to lead and contact data at the campaign level.

"AI is increasing the speed and scale at which contact data is used, while regulation is increasing the expectation that businesses can explain and prove how that data was controlled," said Greg Jordan, chief product officer at Convertr. "Convertr Govern allows customers to set their rules once, apply them wherever contact data enters, control exceptions and preserve the evidence behind every decision before the data is used."

Additional Resources

Convertr Govern: Governance and compliance for lead data

Your data governance policy isn't working. Here's why. Convertr

Stop cleaning data. Start controlling what gets in. Convertr

The real reason your team stopped trusting AI Convertr

About Convertr

Convertr is the control layer for lead and contact data, sitting between external sources such as publishers, syndication partners and events, and the CRM, marketing automation and AI workflows that run on that data. The platform validates, standardises, enriches and routes those records before they reach downstream systems, improving data quality, cutting wasted spend and removing the manual work of getting clean, usable data into the systems that depend on it. For more information, visit convertr.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812296502/en/

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