Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION Selected by Narrative Entertainment to Accelerate Streaming Innovation with OpenTV ENTera



12.08.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST



New service will help Narrative Entertainment unify and strengthen audience engagement, expand viewer insight and accelerate service innovation and monetization across streaming and connected TV platforms. CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - 12 August, 2026 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a new partnership with Narrative Entertainment, one of the UK's leading independent broadcasters and streaming media companies, to enhance its streaming services through OpenTV ENTera, NAGRAVISION's cloud-native platform for content discovery, personalization and service orchestration. As broadcasters seek to build stronger direct relationships with viewers, the ability to better understand audience behavior, preferences and engagement has become essential to growth. With OpenTV ENTera, Narrative Entertainment is building a more unified audience engagement strategy across its digital services by strengthening its first-party viewer data using richer viewer profiles and advanced content discovery. This empowers them to deliver more relevant, personalized and engaging viewing experiences, increase viewer loyalty, and unlock greater value from advertising and monetization initiatives. In addition, by leveraging NAGRAVISION's expertise in platform integration, certification and accreditation to simplify and de-risk onboarding to complex platforms, the solution will extend Narrative Entertainment's reach across key connected TV and broadcast ecosystems including YouView and Freeview. "As we continue to evolve our digital services, our focus is on delivering highly relevant and engaging experiences while deepening our understanding of audience behavior," said Kate Garland, head of digital at Narrative Entertainment. "NAGRAVISION's OpenTV ENTera enables us to unify data, personalization and ecosystem innovation into a single platform. This ensures we can strengthen engagement today while creating a scalable foundation for long-term growth and monetization." "We are delighted to be working with Narrative Entertainment as they continue to evolve their audience engagement strategy," said Morten Solbakken, EVP and COO at NAGRAVISION. "As broadcasters increasingly look to unify traditional broadcast and streaming experiences and turn audience insight into measurable business outcomes, OpenTV ENTera gives them the blueprint to accelerate service modernization across multiple platforms in a flexible ecosystem that reduces operational complexity." Unlike traditional platform approaches that can lock broadcasters into a single technology stack, NAGRAVISION's OpenTV ENTera enables operators to integrate and manage best-of-breed solutions while maintaining a unified operational environment. The platform enables service providers to evolve their streaming experiences faster while leveraging the flexibility of an open ecosystem and the simplicity of a fully integrated solution. OpenTV ENTera also combines a best-in-class ecosystem of technology partners within a single, integrated framework designed to simplify service evolution. For Narrative Entertainment, NAGRAVISION is working alongside Sofia Digital to deliver a user experience complemented by advanced personalization, audience management and platform services, providing a scalable foundation for future innovation. For more information on how OpenTV ENTera enables service modernization for broadcasters, please click here, or visit NAGRAVISION booth 1.C81 at the IBC show in Amsterdam, from September 11-14, 2026. About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X. About Narrative Entertainment UK Narrative Entertainment is the UK's largest independent broadcaster of free-to-air TV, with a portfolio that includes Movies, Entertainment and Kids' channels. Narrative Entertainment provides advertisers with access to valuable and hard to reach household audiences through its free-to-air (FTA) Great! and Pop network of channels. Great! is an active campaigner for representation of audiences across television programming and advertising, and in September 2025 launched The Upper Third report to shine a brighter, kinder light on the UK's 22 million TV viewers over 55. Narrative Entertainment's channels are available across a wide range of linear and digital platforms, including Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media, FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Netgem, Pluto TV and Titan OS, and the dedicated Great! Player. Media contacts: Gary Crosilla

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

NAGRAVISION

Kudelski Group

+41 79 593 93 25

gary.crosilla@nagra.com Alex Crabb

Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION

+1 (401) 318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com Howard Jones

Communications Director

Narrative Entertainment

+44 7500 849 738

hjones@narrative.com



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