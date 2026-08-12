FundCanna Named to the Inc. 500 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

FundCanna Ranks 434, Marking FinTech Company Founder's Eighth Appearance on Inc. Rankings

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / FundCanna, the largest dedicated provider of working capital to operators in the regulated cannabis industry, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 500, ranking 434 among the fastest-growing private companies in America after growing revenue 809% from 2022 to 2025.

The recognition comes at a time when access to capital remains one of the cannabis industry's greatest challenges. Traditional banks largely remain on the sidelines, equity capital has become more difficult and expensive to access, and operators continue to navigate a financial system that was not built to serve them. Against that backdrop, FundCanna's rank of 434 demonstrates the demand for disciplined, purpose-built financial products designed around how cannabis businesses actually operate.

"Cannabis doesn't have a lack of strong businesses; it historically lacked access to relevant financial products," said Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna. "We built FundCanna around the belief that this industry should have access to the same sophisticated financing tools available to businesses everywhere else. Ranking among the 500 fastest-growing private companies in America validates that belief. Our growth isn't happening despite serving cannabis, it's happening because we built financial products specifically around how these businesses operate. We studied the industry, identified what was missing and designed the financial products these businesses deserved to have."

The placement marks Stettner's eighth appearance on the Inc. 500/5000 across a career spanning more than 20 years of founding and operating finance companies.

"I've spent my career building finance and FinTech companies, but FundCanna required us to rethink nearly every part of traditional financing models," Stettner added. "There was no established infrastructure to rely on. We built the underwriting, compliance, technology and products specifically for this industry. Building all of this successfully at scale, while remaining disciplined about credit and performance, is part of what makes this recognition so meaningful to me and our team. The credit for this belongs to the entire team at FundCanna and the thousands of businesses that trust us to finance their growth."

FundCanna has approved more than $550 million in financing to licensed cannabis operators and ancillary businesses across more than 40 states since 2022 and deployed more than $275 million. The company provides revolving access to capital through a variety of financial tools, including ReadyPaid - a business-to-business buy-now-pay-later platform - with each tool designed around the cash-flow cycles and unique payment dynamics of the cannabis supply chain.

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 500 are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for profit, independent and based in the United States, with at least $100,000 in revenue in 2022 and at least $2 million in revenue in 2025.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of non-real estate capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry. For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has created finance products that have provided $20 billion to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year and eight showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com.

Media Contact

fundcanna@kcsa.com

SOURCE: FundCanna

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundcanna-named-to-the-inc.-500-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-pri-1206553