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WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.08.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

Number of shares repurchased:

200,000

Date of transaction:

12 August 2026

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

442.480

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

441.500

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

443.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

528,350,065

Total Shares held in Treasury:

36,785,915

Total Voting Rights:

491,564,150

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737836347

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.