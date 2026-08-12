JP 3E Holdings Inc.: JP 3E Holdings and DataVault AI Execute Services Agreement for Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiatives

TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE) (JP3E) and DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) entered into a Mutual Services Agreement and initial Statement of Work to support collaboration on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and related digital infrastructure projects.

The agreement establishes a framework for project-specific work to be defined through future Statements of Work. It combines DataVault AI's technology platforms with JP3E's institutional asset portfolio and development pipeline.

Scope of Services

Under the initial Statement of Work, DataVault AI will provide:

Data valuation and scoring

Data governance and compliance services

Tokenization of data and real-world assets

Technology verification platforms

Technical support and expertise

Historical data retrieval and tokenization





JP 3E Holdings Inc. will provide access to:

Real estate development projects

Strategic materials, critical minerals, and commodities

Energy generation, transition, and storage assets

Carbon credit initiatives

Workforce and compliance infrastructure

Defense and security-related assets (subject to export-control requirements)

Longevity, health, and life-science opportunities





The parties will evaluate potential commercialization opportunities using DataVault AI's exchange and technology infrastructure for analytics, verification, tokenization, and related applications.

Commercial Terms

The Statement of Work provides for a revenue-sharing arrangement in which gross revenue generated through covered DataVault AI exchanges and digital products is expected to be shared equally between the parties, subject to the executed agreement and any future Statements of Work.

Additional pricing, milestones, and deliverables will be defined in future Statements of Work or written amendments as individual projects are approved.

Leadership Statements

John Park, Chief Executive Officer of JP 3E Holdings Inc., stated: "This agreement establishes a framework for collaboration on real-world asset tokenization and related infrastructure development across multiple sectors."

Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of DataVault AI Inc., stated: "This collaboration expands the range of institutional opportunities available through DataVault AI's technology platforms and exchange infrastructure."

Areas of Initial Focus

The parties expect to evaluate opportunities in:

Real estate tokenization

Strategic materials and critical minerals

Energy and infrastructure assets

Workforce and compliance systems

Carbon markets

Healthcare and longevity initiatives

Data monetization and verification





The agreement has an initial one-year term and renews automatically for successive one-year periods unless terminated in accordance with its terms.

JP 3E Holdings Inc. develops and manages institutional opportunities across real estate, strategic materials, energy transition, workforce infrastructure, and related sectors, including emerging digital asset initiatives.

ABOUT JP 3E HOLDINGS INC.

JP 3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE) is the strategic orchestrator of K2Global, a platform rebuilding critical supply-chain and workforce infrastructure through a network of Korean small and mid-sized businesses expanding into the United States. JP3E is the 100% parent of Demora Foundation and supports capital formation, real-world-asset origination, and global business development across the Demora Vault ecosystem. JP 3E Holdings Inc. develops and manages institutional opportunities across real estate, strategic materials, energy transition, workforce infrastructure, and related sectors, including emerging digital asset initiatives. Learn more at jp3e.com.

ABOUT DEMORA FOUNDATION

Demora Foundation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings Inc., is the developer, owner, operator, and governor of the Demora Vault (DVT) ecosystem. Demora operates the Demora Mainnet - an OP Stack, EVM-compatible Layer-2 network - and is the issuer of the Demora Vault (DVT) settlement token for institutional real-world-asset tokenization, custody, and cross-border settlement.

ABOUT DATAVAULT AI INC.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is a pioneer in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. DataVault AI develops enterprise data systems, blockchain-based tokenization solutions, analytics platforms, and digital infrastructure for data monetization and institutional applications. Through its Data Sciences division, Datavault AI delivers patented technologies - including Data Vault Bank®, DataScore®, DataValue®, the Information Data Exchange®, and VerifyU - for the secure valuation, scoring, verification, tokenization, exchange, and settlement of real-world assets. Learn more at dvlt.ai.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Demora Vault ecosystem, the parties' strategic collaboration, target Token Generation Event capitalization, indicative token reference prices, long-term valuation objectives, target capital raises, liquidity funding, product roadmaps, and market adoption. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The valuation and token figures described herein are aspirational targets and objectives only and do not constitute a representation, warranty, projection, or guarantee of value, nor an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or token. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including regulatory and securities-law developments, the evolving treatment of tokenized real-world assets and settlement tokens, market and digital-asset conditions, execution and technology risks, the availability of assets and investor demand, and the parties' ability to satisfy conditions in the agreement. Any Token Generation Event or offering will be conducted only pursuant to definitive documentation and applicable exemptions or registrations. The parties undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACTS

JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

1300 Kuser Road, First Floor, Trenton, NJ 08619

+1 (609) 581-1721 · info@jp3e.com· jp3e.com

Website: https://jp3e.com/ · www.jp3eholdings.com X: x.com/JP3EHoldingsInc · Facebook: facebook.com/JP3E Holdings Inc E-Mail: info@jp3e.com · K2Global Platform: https://k2global.tech/en

Datavault AI Inc. - Investor Relations

Edward Barger, VP, Investor Relations · ir@dvlt.ai