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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 17:30 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Table Trac, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Earnings

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2026.

The 10-Q can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • The Company installed six systems at new customer locations.
  • The Company had a customer with system contract in backlog as of June 30, 2026. The company anticipates that this contract will be installed during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • System revenue increased from $275K in 2025 to approximately $2.06M in 2026.
  • Other income increased 66% quarter vs. quarter.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2026 2025
Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:
Net income - 1,004,936 - 144,782
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,625,387 4,600,023
Basic net income per share - 0.22 - 0.03
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,681,571 4,660,492
Diluted net income per share - 0.21 - 0.03

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026 2025
Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:
Net income to common stockholders - 1,976,425 - 927,021
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,614,404 4,588,355
Basic net income per share - 0.43 - 0.20
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,666,696 4,641,787
Diluted net income per share - 0.42 - 0.20

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable, and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions, and provide vault and cage controls. The Company's systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry.

Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company's suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts in over 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features, and ancillary products. More information is available at http://www.casinotrac.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:
Randy Gilbert, CEO
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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