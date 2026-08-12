Red Cat Holdings, Inc.: Red Cat Promotes Mitch McDonald to Divisional CEO of its UAS Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced the promotion of Mitch McDonald to Divisional Chief Executive Officer of its UAS operations, effective immediately.

In his expanded role, McDonald will oversee the strategic direction and operations of Red Cat's Teal Drones business in Salt Lake City, Utah, and FlightWave Aerospace in Torrance, California. The promotion brings unified leadership to the company's unmanned aircraft systems portfolio as Red Cat continues to scale production, strengthen operational execution, and support growing demand for its autonomous systems by U.S. and allied defense organizations.

McDonald most recently served as President of Teal Drones, where he led the business through significant manufacturing growth and facility expansion while strengthening the operational infrastructure required to support increasing production. His experience spans advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense operations, engineering leadership, supply-chain strategy and the development of high-performing technical teams.

"Mitch has played an integral role in building the operational foundation that has enabled Teal to scale, and he has consistently demonstrated the execution and operational discipline required to scale complex defense technologies into mission-ready systems," said Chris Ericson, Chief Operating Officer of Red Cat. "Bringing Teal and FlightWave together under Mitch's leadership will strengthen coordination across our UAS business and position us to execute more efficiently as we enter our next phase of growth."

As Divisional CEO, McDonald will focus on operational integration, manufacturing scale and execution across Red Cat's UAS platforms. Teal develops advanced small unmanned aerial systems for defense and national security missions, including Black Widow, Hellcat, and FANG. FlightWave expands Red Cat's aerial capabilities with longer-range, fixed-wing vertical takeoff and landing systems.

"I'm incredibly proud of what the teams at Teal and FlightWave have built and of the strength of Red Cat's broader aerial systems business," said McDonald. "Bringing these organizations together under a unified operating structure gives us an opportunity to build on that momentum, align our capabilities more closely and scale the delivery of reliable, mission-ready UAS for the warfighter."

McDonald's appointment supports Red Cat's broader strategy to build an integrated, all-domain Family of Systems providing secure, American-made autonomous technologies and critical situational awareness to U.S. military and allied forces.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Red Cat's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com