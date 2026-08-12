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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Stuttgart
12.08.26 | 18:18
4,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4204,68018:35
PR Newswire
12.08.2026 18:18 Uhr
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

For immediate release

12 August 2026

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at an Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 July 2026 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 53,782,409.

The Company has purchased a market total of 2,000,000 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 389.54 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 246,644,686 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 601,665,200 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 355,020,514.

The figure of 355,020,514 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.