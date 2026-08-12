NEW YORK, Aug 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - SunScout Holding Limited (the "Company" or "SunScout") (NYSE American: SNSC), a clean-technology company, commenced trading today. The Company's Class A ordinary shares began trading concurrently on NYSE American and NYSE Texas on August 12, 2026, making SunScout the first New Zealand-headquartered company to complete a concurrent dual listing on the two exchanges.NYSE Texas was established by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in March 2025 and is headquartered in Dallas. Companies listed in Texas have a combined market capitalization of more than $3.9 trillion, making it one of the most dynamic capital markets in the United States. The dual listing is expected to significantly enhance SunScout's visibility in the U.S. market, particularly in Texas, where the Company is pursuing a strategic expansion, while broadening its reach to investors.According to the Company's prospectus, SunScout is a clean-technology company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of autonomous, solar-powered robotic mowers and related solar energy solutions. The Company has developed proprietary Deployable Solar Array ("DSA") technology, enabling its robotic mowers to operate entirely on solar power for true off-grid operation without grid connection. Equipped with autonomous navigation and AI-powered obstacle avoidance, the robotic mowers are designed to perform mowing operations autonomously with zero emissions.The Company offers its autonomous solar-powered robotic mower product line, including the SunScout Eco, Pro, and ProMax models. SunScout has established distribution partnerships with WWS in Europe and MowBot in Australia and New Zealand, and is engaged in discussions regarding potential distribution with Walmart. It also provides solar power development solutions, developing and installing solar power systems for commercial, industrial, and institutional customers and providing engineering, procurement, and construction services. Additionally, through its Brunton Engineering brand, the Company provides engineering products and services backed by nearly 30 years of experience in precision fabrication and mechanical engineering and is a certified supplier to the New Zealand Defence Force.SunScout is also advancing the establishment of an assembly facility in Austin, Texas, which is expected to support the Company's U.S. production capabilities and long-term expansion in the North American market. The facility reflects SunScout's strategy to establish a domestic manufacturing presence at a time when the U.S. is placing greater emphasis on domestic robotics and technology supply chains. This trend has gained additional momentum following recent actions by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) restricting the authorization of certain foreign-produced robotics products, underscoring the growing importance of U.S.-based manufacturing and supply-chain resilience.SunScout has delivered rapid growth while accelerating its transition toward a more product-driven business model. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company generated approximately $4.8 million in revenue, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 93.6%. While its solar power development solutions and engineering products and services accounted for the majority of revenue, the SunScout Products business recorded strong growth. Revenue increased from 18.5% of total revenue in FY2024 to 28.0% in FY2025, reflecting steady progress toward a higher-value, product-driven business model. The Company expects its SunScout Products business to maintain sustainable long-term growth as it expands into international markets.Upon completion of the offering, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $15.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The Company has approximately 23.1 million Class A ordinary shares outstanding, representing an implied market capitalization of approximately $115.5 million based on the offering price. The proceeds from the offering are expected to be used primarily to support the construction of the Company's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas; marketing and promotional activities; product research and development; inventory purchases; repayment of one loan; payments related to the acquisition of Brightway Energy LLC; and general corporate working capital.For more information, please contact:SunScout Holding LimitedInvestor Relations DepartmentEmail: investors@snsc.aiAscent Investor Relations LLCTina XiaoPhone: +1-646-932-7242Email: investors@ascent-ir.comSource: SunScout Holding LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.