KRLG Injury Lawyers Named Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / For the third consecutive year, KRLG Injury Lawyers won both the "Lawyer" and "Personal Injury Lawyer" categories in PHOENIX magazine's 2026 Best of the Valley Readers' Choice competition. This names KRLG as the best lawyers and best personal injury lawyers in the Phoenix Valley.

This recognition highlights the trust that clients and the Arizona community continue to put in the firm and its attorneys.

Every year, PHOENIX magazine asks its readers to vote for the best businesses and professionals across the Valley. There are no judges, no industry panels, no pay-to-play nominations. Just real people in the community casting votes for who they actually trust.

This year, nearly 50,000 readers cast more than 285,000 votes across 20 categories. Readers could vote once per category per day, meaning the winners aren't a fluke; they're the people and businesses the Valley believes in.

Winning one category is an achievement. Winning two legal categories for three years running says something about how Phoenix, Arizona, feels about KRLG Injury Lawyers.

What This Recognition Means to Us

This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the community. Being chosen reflects the trust KRLG Injury Lawyers has built through its commitment to standing up for injured people and supporting them during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Phoenix has no shortage of lawyers. Being recognized year after year by the people who actually live here, not industry insiders, is the kind of validation that means something. The firm views this recognition as both an honor and a responsibility to continue delivering the high level of service that Arizona injury victims deserve.

Contact KRLG Injury Lawyers for Legal Help

The firm takes pride in advocating for individuals and families facing the physical, emotional, and financial challenges that often follow a serious accident. Accidents happen when you least expect them, and we are available 24/7 to help you take your first steps towards compensation.

For more information, contact an award-winning Phoenix personal injury lawyer at KRLG Injury Lawyers to schedule a free consultation today. Our 12 attorneys have over 100 years of combined experience and are available 24/7 to get started on your case.

Media Contact

Company Name: KRLG Injury Lawyers

Address: 7702 E Doubletree Ranch Rd #150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

City: Scottsdale

State: Arizona

Zip: 85258

Country: United States

Phone: (623) 303-5754

Website: https://www.kurtzriley.com/about-our-firm/

SOURCE: KRLG Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/krlg-injury-lawyers-named-best-personal-injury-lawyers-in-phoeni-1206563