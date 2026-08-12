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ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 18:38 Uhr
227 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Named 2026 Top 100 Firm by Inside Public Accounting

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Sensiba LLP, a leading global accounting and business consulting firm, is proud to announce it has been listed at number 76 on INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) Top 100 Firms for 2026. The annual ranking recognizes the largest accounting firms in the United States by net revenue and evaluates growth, profitability, and other operational benchmarks.

This marks Sensiba's third consecutive appearance on the Top 100 list since first earning recognition in 2024.

"Being named to the Top 100 reflects more than our continued growth. It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our people to delivering exceptional service," said Managing Partner Monic Ramirez. "As we've grown, we've stayed focused on helping our clients succeed and earning their trust. This recognition belongs to our team, and we're excited to continue growing with our clients in mind and building for the future."

The recognition comes as Sensiba continues to strengthen client relationships across its global footprint. The firm maintains a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70.6, significantly exceeding the 30-50 range commonly reported across the accounting profession and reflecting its commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience.

Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth.

Independent and partner-owned, Sensiba is a Top-100 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. Sensiba is passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, the firm fosters a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, Sensiba supports clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

View the full 2026 IPA 500 rankings at https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-top-500-firms/.

CONTACT:

Larkin McGowan
marketing@sensiba.com
408-286-7780

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-named-2026-top-100-firm-by-inside-public-accounting-1206337

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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