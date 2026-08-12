THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / The Ring Dinger Adjustment may be what captures global attention, but patient safety begins long before an adjustment is ever performed.

Behind the widely recognized technique is a strict credentialing process designed to ensure that Official Team Ring Dinger Providers deliver care rooted in sound clinical decision-making, thorough patient screening, and standardized training and equipment.

Every Official Team Ring Dinger Provider must first hold an active license as a Doctor of Chiropractic. Providers then complete the intensive three-day Advanced Chiropractic Equipment Seminar in The Woodlands, Texas, where hands-on instruction and practical examinations are personally conducted by Dr. Gregory E. Johnson, developer of the technique.

The program extends far beyond teaching the technical execution of the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment, commonly known as the Ring Dinger Adjustment. Practitioners are evaluated on clinical judgment and patient-safety principles, including:

Comprehensive patient history taking and neurological and orthopedic examinations

Identification of contraindications and relevant risk factors

Appropriate patient selection and clinical triage

Recognition of circumstances requiring additional diagnostic evaluation, imaging, or referral to another healthcare professional

Certification is not guaranteed by attendance. Dr. Johnson withholds certification from practitioners who do not demonstrate the clinical judgment and technical competency required to perform the procedure appropriately.

"A technique should never be performed simply because a patient requests it or because a practitioner has seen it online," said Dr. Johnson. "Proper patient screening must always come first. A chiropractor must determine whether the procedure is appropriate for that individual patient based on the patient's history, examination findings, clinical presentation, and any additional diagnostic information that may be necessary."

To promote consistency among certified providers, practitioners are also required to use the custom Ring Dinger Table manufactured by Hill Laboratories in Pennsylvania. The specialized equipment is designed specifically for use with the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment and supports consistent patient positioning and application of the technique across Official Team Ring Dinger locations.

By combining professional licensure, intensive hands-on training, practical examination, clinical screening protocols, and specialized equipment, the Official Team Ring Dinger designation establishes a consistent standard for practitioners trained and certified in the technique.

For patients, seeing the Official Team Ring Dinger Provider designation means they are working with a licensed chiropractor who has completed Dr. Johnson's training program, demonstrated competency in the technique and its patient-screening requirements, and agreed to follow the standards established for its use.

Because in chiropractic care, knowing when not to perform a procedure can be every bit as important as knowing how to perform it.

Patients and media can verify certified practitioners or learn more about provider standards at https://www.advancedchiropracticequipmentllc.com/

About Advanced Chiropractic Equipment Seminars

Advanced Chiropractic Equipment Seminars (ACES) provides specialized postgraduate training in the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment and related equipment for licensed Doctors of Chiropractic. Founded by Dr. Gregory E. Johnson, ACES focuses on standardized training, clinical screening, appropriate patient selection, and the responsible application of Y-axis chiropractic techniques.

Media Contact

Gregory E. Johnson

advancedchiropracticreliefllc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Advanced Chiropractic Equipment Seminars

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/official-team-ring-dingerr-providers-standardizing-safety-traini-1206419