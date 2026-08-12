Credit Union 1 Included on Forbes List of the America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2026 Ranking

This recognition reflects real feedback from consumers, reflecting their experiences and satisfaction with the credit union.

LOMBARD, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Credit Union 1 has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2026. This prestigious recognition is presented in partnership with Statista, a leading global provider of market data and industry rankings.

The America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2026 ranking is based on an independent survey of thousands of U.S. consumers, as well as publicly available reviews. To be eligible, credit unions must have received a minimum number of evaluations, with awarded institutions averaging more than 635 evaluations. The ranking focuses on institutions that operate in 14 states or fewer and are not online-only providers, underscoring the importance of strong regional and community-based financial relationships.

Institutions are evaluated based on key criteria including customer satisfaction, trust, financial advice, digital services, terms and conditions, and member service. Rankings are determined by analyzing overall performance and member sentiment, with top-performing credit unions in each state recognized. The number of awarded institutions varies by state, based on population size and the number of eligible institutions meeting the evaluation threshold.

This award highlights credit unions that excel in delivering trusted, high-quality financial services and strong member experiences at the local level. Credit Union 1 is proud to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2026.

"Credit Union 1 is particularly honored by this award because it is a reflection of how our members truly feel about the best-in-class financial experience we offer," says Todd Gunderson, president and CEO of Credit Union 1. "As we continue to evolve the credit union model-with its focus on community and financial wellbeing-to meet the pace and expectations of the modern, digital consumer, our priority remains the same: to help our members reach their unique financial goals. We are proud to see that our effort is reflect in the feedback our members provide."

About Credit Union 1

Credit Union 1 is celebrating 67 years of helping members reach their financial goals. CU1 is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving 120,000 members nationwide with convenient Digital and Mobile Banking, 130,000 surcharge-free ATMs, and more than 5,000 shared-branch locations. Credit Union 1 strives to exceed its members' expectations by delivering innovative financial solutions and personalized member service to help achieve their maximum economic potential. Discover Better Banking for All at cu1.com.

About Statista

Statista is a leading provider of market and consumer data, publishing hundreds of industry rankings and company listings each year in collaboration with prominent media partners. Its research and analysis services build on the success of statista.com, a trusted platform for statistics, business intelligence, and market insights.

Contact

Sarah Ryan-Lizee

Credit Union 1

sarah.ryan-lizee@creditunion1.org

630.439.7984

###

SOURCE: Credit Union 1

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/credit-union-1-included-on-forbes-list-of-the-americas-best-in-state-1206495