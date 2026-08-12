Amplify Capital Group Advises Fast5Xpress on Strategic Sale to Chemical Guys

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Amplify Capital Group ("Amplify"), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the car wash industry, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fast5Xpress, owned by Clark Investment Group, in its strategic sale to Chemical Guys, one of the world's leading automotive appearance brands.

The transaction brings together one of California's premier express car wash platforms with one of the most recognizable names in automotive care and represents another successful strategic transaction advised by Amplify Capital Group within the rapidly evolving car wash industry.

Under the ownership of Clark Investment Group and oversight of Fast5Xpress' experienced corporate team, the Company established a reputation for operational excellence, premium customer service, and disciplined growth throughout Southern California. Amplify worked closely with the ownership group throughout the transaction, advising on strategic positioning, buyer outreach, negotiations, and execution through closing.

Curt Ensign, Co-Founder and COO, said the firm's industry expertise and transaction experience were instrumental throughout the sale process.

"Selling a business you've spent years building is both exciting and emotional. From our first conversations, Amplify demonstrated a deep understanding of the car wash industry and approached the process with professionalism, transparency, and strategic insight. Jeff and his team were trusted advisors every step of the way, and their ability to navigate the complexities of the transaction ultimately helped us achieve an outstanding outcome. We couldn't be happier with the result or the partnership."

Jeff Pavone, Founding Partner of Amplify Capital Group, said Fast5Xpress distinguished itself by building a highly respected operating platform in one of the country's most desirable express car wash markets.

"Curt and his team built an exceptional business by maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer experience and operational excellence. Fast5Xpress represents exactly the type of platform that continues to attract strong strategic interest, and we were honored to represent Clark Investment Group and the Fast5Xpress team throughout this process."

Pavone added that the transaction reflects the continued maturation of the car wash industry.

"The express car wash industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with strategic buyers placing an increasing premium on scaled platforms, operational excellence, and differentiated customer experiences. Fast5Xpress exemplified each of those characteristics. We are honored that Clark Investment Group entrusted Amplify with one of the most important decisions in the company's history, and we congratulate both Fast5Xpress and Chemical Guys on an exceptional transaction."

About Fast5Xpress

Fast5Xpress is a leading express car wash platform serving the Southern California market. The company has built a reputation for delivering a premium customer experience through operational excellence and a commitment to quality.

About Chemical Guys

Chemical Guys is a market leader in premium automotive detailing products and car care solutions, serving automotive enthusiasts through e-commerce, retail, and professional channels worldwide.

About Amplify Capital Group

Amplify Capital Group is a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the automotive services sector, with a particular focus on the express car wash industry. The firm advises founders, entrepreneurs, family offices, and private equity-backed businesses on strategic transactions throughout North America. For additional information, please contact Amplify at info@amplifycapgroup.com.

SOURCE: Amplify Capital Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/amplify-capital-group-advises-fast5xpress-on-strategic-sale-to-chemi-1199447