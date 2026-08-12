ScalePad Reimagines Lifecycle Manager for the Future of MSP Client Growth

The connected Customer Success platform helps MSPs improve retention, uncover expansion opportunities, and lead more strategic client relationships.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / ScalePad introduces the next evolution of Lifecycle Manager , bringing together a redesigned experience, AI-powered workflows, SaaS Management, client insights, and planning in one connected Customer Success workspace.

The platform has been reimagined around a simple vision: help MSPs better understand their clients and connect technology decisions to business goals.

MSPs have spent years optimizing operations, with systems for tickets, billing, devices, security, and nearly every other part of their business. The next opportunity lies in the client relationship: understanding where clients are headed, identifying ways to help them get there, and driving growth on both sides.

Yet, account managers and vCIOs are often left to connect information across systems, build their own processes, and manually prepare for client conversations. As clients increasingly expect their MSP to understand their business and guide better technology decisions, that approach becomes harder to scale.

"We've outgrown the old definition of what it means to be an MSP," said Chris Day, CEO of ScalePad. "The MSPs that stand out are the ones that understand where their clients are going, connect technology decisions to business goals, and help move them forward. That's what we're building Lifecycle Manager to support."

Lifecycle Manager is purpose-built for the strategic client relationship. It gives MSPs a central place to understand their clients, connect technology insights with business priorities, and prepare for more strategic conversations that support retention and growth.

Over the past year, ScalePad has continued building toward that vision, adding dozens of integrations that bring more client and technology data into Lifecycle Manager.

Lifecycle Manager now includes:

A redesigned user experience built around how MSPs move through their day, from reporting and planning to QBR preparation and client conversations.

SaaS Management to help MSPs understand software usage, shadow IT, AI adoption, licensing, and renewal opportunities.

ScalePad Copilot to help MSPs prepare data, analyze information, surface insights, and plan what comes next.

Together, these updates cut down on the manual work behind strategic client management, helping MSPs better understand their clients, strengthen retention, and find new opportunities to grow.

The latest Lifecycle Manager updates are available to ScalePad partners through Lifecycle Manager Pro and Lifecycle Manager X plans. To learn more, visit scalepad.com/lifecycle-manager or contact your ScalePad account representative.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad enables MSPs to shift from reactive service to strategic impact, using Customer Success as the engine that drives trust, retention, and revenue. Our platform unifies risk insights, client planning, and success delivery, helping MSPs lead smarter conversations, close bigger deals, and show measurable impact to every client.

Media Contact:

Brittany McDougall

media@scalepad.com

(604) 334-8986

SOURCE: ScalePad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/scalepad-reimagines-lifecycle-manager-for-the-future-of-msp-clien-1206576