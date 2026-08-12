OrderPort LLC: OrderPort Unveils OP6, the Next Generation of Winery Point of Sale

New application update delivers a modernized tasting room experience with streamlined workflows, enhanced usability, and a live customer launch event on August 20

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / OrderPort, the leading all-in-one commerce platform built specifically for wineries, today announced the upcoming release of OrderPort Six, the newest update of its Point-of-Sale application. Designed to help wineries deliver faster service, simplify daily operations, and create exceptional guest experiences, OP6 introduces a refreshed interface and thoughtful workflow enhancements built around the way tasting rooms operate today.

To celebrate the launch, OrderPort will host an exclusive live product unveiling webinar on Thursday, August 20, at 10:00 a.m. PST, where customers will receive a first look at OP6, experience a live demonstration, and hear directly from the team behind its development.

"OP6 represents much more than a new interface; it's the result of listening to our customers and understanding how wineries work," says Jim Agger, OrderPort CEO. "Every improvement was made with one goal in mind: helping tasting room teams spend less time navigating software and more time creating memorable guest experiences. OP6 is fast, reliable and delightful to use. We're excited to share what we've built and continue evolving the platform alongside the wineries we serve."

A Modern Point of Sale Experience, Built for Wineries

OP6 represents the next evolution of OrderPort's Point of Sale platform. Rather than reinventing familiar workflows, the application refines and modernizes them, making everyday tasks faster, more intuitive, and easier for tasting room teams to navigate.

The new experience features a refreshed user interface, streamlined navigation, improved customer account management, enhanced reservation workflows, simplified checkout screens, optional product imagery, and numerous usability and performance improvements throughout the application. The release also includes a wide range of stability enhancements addressing everyday workflows across checkout, gift cards, inventory, employee management, reservations, and more.

Whether onboarding a new employee, managing a busy Saturday tasting room, or serving returning wine club members, OP6 has been designed to reduce clicks, improve visibility, and help staff spend less time navigating software and more time engaging with guests.

Join the Official OP6 Release Webinar

OrderPort invites winery owners, tasting room managers, wine club professionals, and POS users to join the official OP6 Release Webinar for an exclusive first look at the platform.

OP6 Launch Webinar

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. PST

During the live event, attendees will:

Experience a guided walkthrough of the new OP6 interface

Explore the latest workflow improvements and usability enhancements

Learn how the new experience supports tasting room operations

Hear the vision behind the redesign from the OrderPort team

Participate in a live question-and-answer session

Learn what to expect during the upcoming rollout

Registration is now open at OrderPort's New Point of Sale App Webinar

Continuing to Build Better Wineries

The introduction of the latest release of OP6 reflects OrderPort's continued investment in helping wineries thrive through technology designed specifically for the direct-to-consumer wine industry.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, OrderPort remains focused on delivering practical innovation that supports winery growth, from point of sale and wine clubs to ecommerce, reservations, payments, and beyond. OP6 lays the foundation for future enhancements while reinforcing OrderPort's commitment to listening to customer feedback and continuously improving the tools wineries rely on every day.

For more information about OP6 or to register for the August 20 launch webinar, visit OrderPort's New Point of Sale App Webinar

About OrderPort

OrderPort is an all-in-one commerce platform built exclusively for wineries, helping producers grow direct-to-consumer sales through integrated Point of Sale, ecommerce, wine club management, reservations, events, fulfillment, and payments. Trusted by wineries across North America, OrderPort empowers wine businesses with the tools they need to create exceptional customer experiences while simplifying daily operations.

Lailand Oberschulte

VP, Marketing

OrderPort

cheers@orderport.net

www.orderport.net

@orderportllc

SOURCE: OrderPort LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/orderport-unveils-op6-the-next-generation-of-winery-point-of-sale-1206617