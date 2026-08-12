AffordaCare Insurance Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, 41st Among Insurance Companies in the U.S.

Dallas-Based Employee Benefits Leader Debuts on the National List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Placing 109th in Dallas-Ft. Worth and 258th in Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / AffordaCare Insurance , a nationally recognized group health insurance agency dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional employee benefits model, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In its first appearance on the list, AffordaCare ranked 41st among insurance companies nationwide, 109th in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, 258th in Texas, and 2,322nd overall.

The 2026 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period and stands as one of the most recognized, independently verified benchmarks of success among privately held U.S. companies.

Founded in 2011, AffordaCare Insurance has grown into one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing group health insurance agencies, supported by a network of over 27,000 affiliated agents, brokers, and partners across 60+ locations nationwide. Much of that growth has been driven by the company's signature product, The CHAMP Plan , a comprehensive benefit solution that combines the best features of fully insured and self-insured plans to help employers expand everyday healthcare access for their teams while keeping benefit costs predictable. Over the past year, AffordaCare placed more than $339 million in health plan premium volume for employers across its Group Major Medical and CHAMP Plan businesses-bringing the company's lifetime premium volume to well over $1 billion.

"Making the Inc. 5000 in our first year is a milestone that belongs to our entire team and to the thousands of agents, brokers, and partners who share our mission," said Steven Guilfoile, CEO of AffordaCare Insurance. "We built AffordaCare on the belief that comprehensive healthcare should be genuinely affordable and accessible to today's workforce. This recognition affirms that our approach is resonating with employers across the country,and it motivates us to keep pushing that mission forward."

Group major medical coverage is at the heart of what AffordaCare does. Through Champion Health and the CHAMP Plan, participating companies can unlock significant additional value, often thousands of dollars in net savings per employee. Cost-saving measures include:

Exclusive Major Medical Pricing: A proven claims record across CHAMP Plan groups earns participating employers a more favorable risk profile, unlocking discounted group major medical rates unavailable through traditional underwriting.

Lower Ongoing Premiums: By absorbing many routine claims, the CHAMP Plan keeps major medical premiums down year over year.

Tax Benefits for Employers: Reduced FICA taxes can save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

Increased Take-Home Pay for Employees: Tax savings translate into higher take-home pay.

Potential Year-End Refunds: Some businesses receive substantial refunds from their primary insurance carriers.

"Some of the best companies in the country are on this list - fast-growing teams that refuse to let their benefits fall behind as they scale," said Guilfoile. "Those are exactly the companies we're built for, and helping companies like them offer better, more affordable benefits is exactly why AffordaCare exists."

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About the Inc. 5000 (methodology)

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2025. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/inc5000 .

About AffordaCare Insurance

AffordaCare Insurance is a nationally recognized group health insurance agency dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional employee benefits model. Its signature product, The CHAMP PlanTM, combines the best features of fully insured and self-insured plans, delivering substantial savings and improved benefits to employers and employees alike. With over 27,000 affiliated agents, brokers, and partners across 60+ locations nationwide, AffordaCare Insurance is committed to providing value-driven healthcare solutions that promote healthier, more productive workforces while minimizing costs. The company has collectively saved employers and employees billions of dollars in healthcare-related expenses and other savings through its innovative plans and services. For more information, visit AffordaCareInsurance.com .

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Media Contact:

Alana Kohl

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702-343-4561

SOURCE: AffordaCare Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/affordacare-insurance-named-to-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-41st-among-in-1206590