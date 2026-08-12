Astro Health Inc., a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence digital health company, today announced that its first peer-reviewed research from its clinical study at LA General Medical Center has been accepted for presentation at the World Congress of Psychiatry WCP 2026, one of the world's leading conferences in psychiatry and mental health.

The accepted study evaluates Astro Health's AI-powered platform for stress and mental health management among healthcare professionals and marks an important clinical validation milestone. Conducted with investigators at LA General Medical Center and the Keck School of Medicine of USC, the research supports Astro Health's strategy of developing clinically grounded AI solutions for burnout management and mental healthcare.

Astro Health's platform combines multi-agent artificial intelligence, large language models, multimodal health data, and continuous digital monitoring to deliver personalized support, longitudinal assessment, and AI-enabled decision support. The company aims to extend care beyond traditional clinical settings and address unmet needs in mental health and substance use disorder.

"This is a meaningful milestone for Astro Health and a strong signal of the clinical relevance of our platform," said Shraddha Chaugule, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Astro Health. "Acceptance at WCP 2026 validates our scientific approach as we advance toward commercialization."

Late-SEED Financing and European Expansion

Astro Health is currently raising a Late-SEED financing round to accelerate product development, clinical validation, intellectual property, regulatory preparation, and strategic partnerships.

The company is also expanding into the European Union, with plans to establish its EU headquarters in the Netherlands. This expansion will support regional partnerships, research collaborations, and future commercialization across European healthcare systems.

Astro Health is engaging with venture capital firms, institutional investors, strategic healthcare investors, family offices, and accredited investors interested in backing clinically validated AI solutions for mental health, substance use disorder and Dementia.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: info@astrohealth.ai

Website: www.astrohealth.ai