Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Fields of Gold Corp. ("Fields of Gold" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company recently filed a final non-offering long-form prospectus, qualifying its common shares for listing on the CSE. Trading in the securities begins today under the symbol FOG.

Fields of Gold is an exploration company whose principal business is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of resource properties for the mining of gold and other critical metals. The Company is currently focused on the C3 property, which is located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia and comprises four non-surveyed contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 2100 hectares. To evaluate the potential of the C3 property, the Company is planning a program of mapping, expanding the geochemical grids using soils and biogeochemistry, ground geophysics, as well as the compilation of all historical data on the property.

"British Columbia remains among the leading jurisdictions in the world for gold exploration, and we are delighted to add Fields of Gold to the CSE's growing cohort of junior mining companies operating in the province," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We wish the Company success at the C3 property and look forward to the addition of more gold exploration companies to the CSE as market conditions continue to be supportive."

"Today marks an important milestone for Fields of Gold as we begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer, Fields of Gold Corp. "Our objective is clear: to identify and systematically advance compelling gold and critical-metals opportunities in highly prospective jurisdictions. We are entering the public markets at an exciting time for the gold sector, with historically strong gold prices reinforcing the importance of discovering and advancing the next generation of quality projects. This listing provides us with the platform to pursue that opportunity, grow Fields of Gold over the long term, and create meaningful value for our shareholders."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)