Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") announced today that Dr. Paul Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, and members of management, will participate in the 31st Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, to be held in Denver, Colorado, on August 18-19, 2026.

Dr. Clarke is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 1:55 p.m. Mountain Time. Dr. Clarke will update attendees on CanCambria's Kiskunhalas project in southern Hungary and the state of the European energy sector. Management will also conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and other attending investment professionals.

An updated corporate presentation that will be used in the event will be posted to the Company's website prior to the start of the presentation. Interested parties can listen to the webcast of the presentation on the conference website. Additional event details and registration information are available at www.enercomdenver.com.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309379

Source: CanCambria Energy Corp.