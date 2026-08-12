Gatsby's Clothier: Gatsby's Clothier Expands With Made-to-Measure Menswear and Luxury Brands

The Austin area family business expands with made-to-measure menswear, Lucchese boots, and new luxury collections.

BEE CAVE, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatsby's Clothier expands its offerings to include made-to-measure menswear and luxury brands. The family business, located outside of Austin in Bee Cave, Texas, has announced it will now feature made-to-measure menswear, Lucchese boots, and new luxury clothing collections.

The established Texas menswear company is known for its high-end offerings and commitment to helping men discover clothes that reflect their inner selves.

Expanding a Curated Luxury Selection

Gatsby's Clothier's expansion beyond its existing selection provides more wardrobe options for both professional and daily wear. The retailer already has a wide range of suits, sports coats, tuxedos, casualwear, and accessories. Premium brands such as Johnnie-O, Vuori, and Mizzen+Main are already featured on store racks.

The addition of made-to-measure clothing gives customers a more customized fit. Men can have suits, sport coats, dress shirts, jeans, and more made to order. The custom suits and sport coats are fashioned from Italian-made fabrics, and the company also uses fabric from renowned mills such as Zegna, Scabal, Gladson, Huddersfield, Carnet, and more.

The expansion of the retailer's selection is not just geared toward men. Gatsby's Clothier now carries women's Vuori athletic clothing and activewear.

Another major addition to the store is high-end cowboy boots.

"We are now one of the very few retailers that carry Lucchese boots. We are the only place in town where you can get them," says Ryan Claybough at the Gatsby's Clothier store in Bee Cave.

Toward the end of the year, the retailer will also carry an outdoor-brand poncho that they are excited to present to their customers.

Continuing a Family Tradition

The men's clothing business has been in the menswear industry for over 40 years. The family opened their first store in San Diego in 1991 and later moved to the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave, Texas.

The company is currently owned by Shannon Claybough. Master tailor Nico comes from a long line of master tailors and continues that family tradition through his work at Gatsby's Clothier. The family's legacy of high-quality clothing has resulted in the company's longstanding relationship with its customers.

Personalized Service Remains the Focus

Gatsby's Clothier has long been the destination for men searching for the perfect suit or outfit for major life moments. Generations of customers know that the retailer is dedicated to dressing men so they look and feel their best.

"We care a lot about our personal relationships with customers and are almost like friends with our regulars," Claybough explains.

The retailer's customer-first approach helps men find the right clothing for every occasion through personalized consultations. A man's career and lifestyle are taken into account for recommendations, as are special occasions. The new made-to-measure clothing gives customers even more choices to create a distinctive wardrobe that fits their individuality.

Gatsby's Clothier plans to continue expanding its selection and personalized offerings, and may launch its own clothing brand in the future.

About Gatsby's Clothier:

Gatsby's Clothier is a luxury menswear company offering high-end clothing and footwear for men seeking a wardrobe that reflects their personality. The family-owned business is located in Bee Cave, Texas, in the Austin area.

Media Contact:

Gatsby's Clothier

Bee Cave, Texas

clayboughryan@yahoo.com

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