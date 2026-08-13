Integra Technical Services ("Integra"), a leading global provider of specialty loss adjusting and risk engineering, today announced the appointment of Mark Thompson as Managing Director of Australia New Zealand. The appointment supports Integra's long-term commitment to growth, technical excellence, and clients in the region. Thompson will be joining Integra once he completes his required notice period with his previous employer.

A highly respected figure in global loss adjusting, Thompson brings extensive experience leading claims operations and delivering trusted solutions to clients. This role will deepen Integra's specialist capabilities, technical expertise, and existing client relationships while accelerating growth in the broader commercial claims market.

"Thompson's appointment reflects our continued investment in the region", said Ewan Cresswell, Chairman of Integra. "He brings the right combination of commercial acumen and respect for technical rigour to lead our growth across the broader commercial claims market, without compromising the standard our clients expect from Integra. We are confident he'll be a strong leader for our team."

The appointment is part of Integra's broader strategy to grow its presence and expand its expertise across Australia and New Zealand. Thompson will partner with Integra's existing leadership team to extend the company's reach across property, casualty, and specialty lines, anchored in the technical excellence and quality that have defined the company.

"I am excited to be joining Integra at such a pivotal point in the company's journey", said Thompson. "What sets Integra apart is its unwavering commitment to its people, clients, and quality of service. I look forward to helping carry that momentum forward for our team and clients across Australia and New Zealand, while also contributing to the broader Asia-Pacific region."

About Integra:

Integra is a specialty international loss adjusting and risk engineering firm, established in 1998. With a global team of experienced professionals, Integra provides technical expertise and specialist solutions for complex claims across a wide range of industries and markets. Integra is committed to delivering high-quality, technically driven outcomes and being the loss adjuster of choice for the clients and sectors it serves.

Learn more at www.integratechnical.com

Integra is an Engle Martin company. This strategic partnership expands Integra's service platform, strengthens its global capabilities, and supports its long-term growth strategy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812535954/en/

Contacts:

Doug Horne

Global Head of Marketing Communications

doug.horne@integratechnical.com