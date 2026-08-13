Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Closes CAD$4 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of CAD$4,000,000 by the issuance of 7,619,048 common shares at a price of CAD$0.525 per share to Xinhai Mining Services Limited (the "Placement"). The proceeds of the Placement will be applied to further exploration and development activities at Aton's Hamama project and to general and administrative expenses.

Finders' fees of CAD$200,000 cash and 380,952 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") were paid to Bright Mega International Limited. Each non-transferable Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.525 per share for a period of two years from closing.

The securities issued pursuant to the Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring December 13, 2026.

The securities of Aton Resources Inc. have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("the Concession"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of AngloGold Ashanti's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at the Concession, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within the Concession, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. The Concession is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:



TONNO VAHK

Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 604 318 0390

Email: info@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aton-closes-cad4-million-private-placement-1206772