Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results, and an update to its capex guidance for 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Summary Highlights

Generated $5.9 million ($0.02 per basic and fully diluted share) and $15.5 million ($0.04 per basic and fully diluted share) of adjusted funds flow 1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4.9 million ($0.01 per basic and fully diluted share) and $16.4 million ($0.05 per basic and fully diluted share) for the same periods in 2025;

Production averaged 19,747 Boe/d 2 and 19,905 Boe/d 3 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 21,236 Boe/d 4 and 21,259 Boe/d 5 for the same periods in 2025;

Paid dividends of $1.3 million ($0.004 per basic and fully diluted share) and $2.7 million ($0.008 per basic and fully diluted share) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million ($0.004 per basic and fully diluted share) and $6.7 million ($0.019 per basic and fully diluted share) during the same periods in 2025; and

Net debt1 decreased 14% to $50.8 million as at June 30, 2026 from $58.9 million at the same point last year.

Pine Cliff will host a webcast at 9:00 AM MDT (11:00 AM EDT) on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Participants can access the live webcast via Pine Cliff Q2 Conference Call or through the Pine Cliff website at www.pinecliffenergy.com. A recorded archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live webcast.

Capex Guidance Update

Pine Cliff's Board of Directors has approved an increase in the 2026 capital expenditure budget to $27.0 million from $15.2 million. The increase reflects the Company's plans for an additional Glauconite well in the Central Alberta Caroline area, as well as other minor capital projects including infrastructure and optimization projects. Pine Cliff has identified 59 gross (37 net) Glauconite locations in the Caroline area, with 29 gross (22 net) locations booked in the Company's Total Proved plus Probable ("TPP") reserves as at December 31, 2025.

Hedging Update

Pine Cliff continues to use hedging as part of its ongoing marketing strategy, resulting in an average realized natural gas price of C$2.38/Mcf in the second quarter, representing a 47% premium to the AECO Daily 5A average price of C$1.62/Mcf. Pine Cliff currently has approximately 41% of gross natural gas production6 hedged at an average price of C$3.16/Mcf for the remaining two quarters of 2026. Approximately 48% of gross crude oil production7 has been hedged at US$68.51/Bbl for the same period, while NGL production is unhedged.

Financial and Operating Results





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

($000s, unless otherwise indicated)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Commodity sales (before royalty expense)

42,692



41,850



86,537



91,328

Cash provided by operating activities

2,913



7,715



15,173



19,203

Adjusted funds flow1

5,913



4,876



15,515



16,382

Per share - Basic and diluted ($/share)1

0.02



0.01



0.04



0.05

Loss

(4,911 )

(7,136 )

(6,558 )

(9,873 ) Per share - Basic and diluted ($/share)

(0.01 )

(0.02 )

(0.02 )

(0.03 ) Capital expenditures

2,836



2,310



10,367



3,553

Dividends

1,346



1,344



2,691



6,717

Per share - Basic and diluted ($/share)

0.004



0.004



0.008



0.019

Net debt1

50,786



58,890



50,786



58,890

Production (Boe/d)

19,747



21,236



19,905



21,259

Percent natural gas (%)

80%



80%



80%



80%

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s)













Basic and diluted

358,793



358,556



358,792



358,368

Combined sales price ($/Boe)

23.76



21.66



24.02



23.73

Operating netback ($/Boe)1

4.92



5.01



6.17



6.68

Corporate netback ($/Boe)1

3.29



2.52



4.30



4.25

Operating netback ($ per Mcfe)1

0.82



0.83



1.03



1.11

Corporate netback ($ per Mcfe)1

0.55



0.42



0.72



0.71



1 This is a non-GAAP measure, see "NON-GAAP Measures" for additional information.

Reader Advisories

Notes to Press Release

See Non-GAAP Measures. Comprised of 94,969 Mcf/d natural gas, 2,763 Bbl/d NGLs and 1,156 Bbl/d light and medium oil. Comprised of 95,504 Mcf/d natural gas, 2,831 Bbl/d NGLs and 1,157 Bbl/d light and medium oil. Comprised of 102,528 Mcf/d natural gas, 2,849 Bbl/d NGLs and 1,299 Bbl/d light and medium oil. Comprised of 101,727 Mcf/d natural gas, 2,917 Bbl/d NGLs and 1,387 Bbl/d light and medium oil. Based on Q2 2026 sales volumes of 94,969 Mcf/d natural gas. Based on Q2 2026 sales volumes of 1,156 Bbl/d of light and medium oil.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release include statements which contain words such as "anticipate", "could", "should", "expect", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe" and similar expressions, statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, and such statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by us derived from our experience and perceptions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: future capital expenditures, including the amount and nature thereof; future acquisition opportunities including Pine Cliff's ability to execute on those opportunities; future drilling opportunities and Pine Cliff's ability to generate reserves and production from the undrilled locations; oil and natural gas prices and demand; expansion and other development trends of the oil and natural gas industry; business strategy and guidance; expansion and growth of our business and operations; maintenance of existing customer, supplier and partner relationships; supply channels; accounting policies; risks; Pine Cliff's ability to generate adjusted funds flow; Pine Cliff's ability to pay a dividend; and other such matters.

All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions are difficult to predict and may affect operations, and may include, without limitation: foreign exchange fluctuations; equipment and labour shortages and inflationary costs; general economic conditions; industry conditions; changes in applicable environmental, taxation and other laws and regulations as well as how such laws and regulations are interpreted and enforced; the ability of oil and natural gas companies to raise capital; the effect of weather conditions on operations and facilities; the existence of operating risks; volatility of oil and natural gas prices; oil and gas product supply and demand; risks inherent in the ability to generate sufficient cash provided by operating activities to meet current and future obligations; increased competition; stock market volatility; opportunities available to or pursued by us; and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. The foregoing factors are not exhaustive.

Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur including the reduction in municipal taxes and surface land rentals, or if any of them do, what benefits will be derived there from. Except as required by law, Pine Cliff disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Natural gas liquids and oil volumes are recorded in barrels of oil ("Bbl") and are converted to a thousand cubic feet equivalent ("Mcfe") using a ratio of one (1) Bbl to six (6) thousand cubic feet. Natural gas volumes recorded in thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") are converted to barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") using the ratio of six (6) thousand cubic feet to one (1) Bbl. This conversion ratio is based on energy equivalence primarily at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. The terms Boe or Mcfe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. One Mcf of natural gas is approximately 1.02 million British thermal units ("MMBtu").

Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of oil, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

All amounts herein are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. All references to $C or $ are to Canadian dollars and references to US$ are to United States dollars.

Additional Definitions

Bbl - Barrel

Bbls/d - Barrels per day

Boe/d - Barrel of oil equivalent per day

Glauconite - a sandstone reservoir formation in Central Alberta

Mcf - Thousand cubic feet of natural gas

Mcf/d - Thousand cubic feet of natural gas per day

NGLs - Natural gas liquids, including condensate, propane, butane and ethane

Raw gas - Unrefined gas produced directly from a well

NON-GAAP Measures

This news release uses the terms "adjusted funds flow", "operating netbacks", "corporate netbacks" and "net debt" which are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, IFRS measures including net earnings, cash provided by operating activities, or total liabilities. The Company uses these measures to evaluate its performance, leverage and liquidity. Adjusted funds flow is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("non-GAAP") measure that represents the total of funds provided by operating activities, before adjusting for changes in non-cash working capital, and decommissioning obligations settled. Net debt is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the sum of cash, accounts receivables and prepaid expenses and deposits less demand loan, term loan, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Operating netback and operating netback per Boe and per Mcfe are calculated as the sum of commodity sales, processing and gathering income and realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts, less royalties, transportation and operating expenses on an absolute and a per Boe or per Mcfe basis, respectively. Corporate netback on an absolute dollar and corporate netback per Boe and per Mcfe are calculated as operating netback less general and administrative and interest expense. Please refer to the 2025 annual management's discussion and analysis for additional details regarding non-GAAP measures and their calculations.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309422

Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.