Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - GRAFTA Nanotech Corp. (TSXV: GFTA) ("GRAFTA" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a company-sponsored research firm.

Atrium will publish research reports on GRAFTA based on publicly available information, industry data and discussions with management. Atrium will also host two recorded interviews with GRAFTA's management team to provide additional insight into the Company, its technology, operations and market opportunities.

In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation of $10,500 per quarter. The services will be provided for an initial term of 12 months commencing August 17, 2026. Following the initial term, the agreement will continue on a quarter-to-quarter basis at $10,500 per quarter unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or terminated by either party. The engagement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Atrium and GRAFTA are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional-quality company-sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a three-to-five-year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each company, management teams and in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

About GRAFTA Nanotech Corp.

GRAFTA Nanotech Corp. (TSXV: GFTA) is a Canadian clean technology company focused on advanced water treatment and environmental remediation. Through its proprietary graphene-based adsorption media, GRAFTA provides solutions for the removal of contaminants from industrial wastewater, groundwater and process water.

GRAFTA's technology is designed for applications across mining, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing and environmental remediation. Its treatment media can be deployed within existing treatment infrastructure, modular treatment systems and in-situ remediation applications.

For more information, visit www.grafta.tech.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309424

Source: Grafta Nanotech Corp.