Myrtle Beach, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Ghostly Labs today released two mobile applications for Phantom Realty Engine, The First Intuitive Real Estate AI platform for Realtors, extending Sarah to both real estate agents and the clients they serve.





Phantom Realty Engine Launches Two Apps, Putting Its Real Estate AI in the Hands of Agents and Their Clients



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/309331_aadd92cb34389b15_002full.jpg

The client application gives an agent's buyers their own branded app. Buyers swipe through every listing in their agent's market, save the homes they want, and invite a spouse or partner into the same saved list. They can ask Sarah about any home or neighborhood and receive answers drawn from the agent's live MLS feed at any hour. Buyers can also request a valuation on their own home, which is delivered to the agent as a seller lead, and request a showing directly from the app.

The agent application puts the platform's CRM on a phone. Agents run a full comparative market analysis from the field, including comparable sales, price per square foot, days on market, and currently active competition. They search the MLS, send listings to clients, update saved searches, and see live site activity. Sarah identifies which contacts have gone quiet, which are warmest, and drafts follow-up messages adapted to how each individual communicates.

Phantom Realty Engine operates across all of Canada and 30 United States markets. Because Sarah reads directly from each client's live MLS feed rather than a national aggregate, the same platform answers neighborhood-level questions in every market it serves.

The apps follow the platform's July launch, in which Sarah took more than 15,000 cold leads in its first deployment, warmed nearly half of them, and turned more than 1,400 into active buyers, while the average user began spending 6.4 times longer on the site.

"Every platform I had been on gave me a website and stopped there," said Rob Deaton, a licensed Realtor and co-founder of the platform. "My buyers would land on my site, not find what they came for, and go get the answer somewhere else. Then that somewhere else would sell them back to six other agents. I was paying twice for the same person. The apps exist so nobody has a reason to leave."

"The apps are not a mobile version of the website," said Josh Shampo, founder of Ghostly Labs. "It is the same intelligence, the same live data, on whatever screen the person happens to be holding. A buyer starts a conversation at eleven at night on their phone, and their agent sees it the next morning with everything attached."

Phantom Realty Engine is built on WordPress and remains the property of the agent or brokerage that purchases it, including all site content, client data, and leads.

Both applications are available now to Phantom Realty Engine clients.

Video URL: https://youtu.be/_n-RWwOU2YI?si=p6_jWlUBxboPsEoC

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309331

Source: Plentisoft