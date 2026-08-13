Barnwell Industries Clarifies Hawaii Transaction Disclosure in August 11, 2026 Earnings Release

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American:BRN) today announced a clarification to its August 11, 2026 earnings release relating to its previously announced Hawaii transaction.

As correctly disclosed by the Company on August 4, 2026, the definitive agreement provides for a gross purchase price of approximately $1,770,000, of which approximately $1.5 million is expected to be net to Barnwell. In connection with the transaction, the applicable partnership is expected to make a pre-closing distribution of approximately $0.1 million net to Barnwell. The August 11 earnings release stated that the pre-closing distribution was approximately $770,000.

The Company's August 4, 2026 disclosures regarding the Hawaii transaction remain unchanged, and this clarification does not affect the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. All other information in the August 11, 2026 earnings release remains unchanged.

COMPANY: Barnwell Industries, Inc. 24 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1800Q Houston, Texas 77046 Telephone: (713) 730-7026 Website: brninc.com CONTACT: Philip Patman, Jr. Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Phone: (713) 730-7026 Email: barnwellinfo@brninc.com

SOURCE: Barnwell Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/barnwell-industries-clarifies-hawaii-transaction-disclosure-in-august-11-2026-ea-1206795