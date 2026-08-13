Battery X Metals Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement to Advance Corporate Growth Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news releases dated May 22, 2026 and June 5, 2026 , the Company has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), through the issuance of 41,185 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $2.75 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $113,260.95. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $3.00 per Warrant Share, exercisable until August 12, 2028.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are intended to be allocated toward advancing the Company's business initiatives, including expenses related to corporate development and regulatory matters in connection with strategic capital markets initiatives, the payment of outstanding and future payables and indebtedness, corporate awareness initiatives, and general working capital purposes. These proceeds are expected to support the Company's integrated 360° strategy across the battery metals value chain, encompassing exploration, rebalancing, and recycling, and the continued advancement of next-generation solutions that contribute to the global clean energy transition. The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 13, 2026.

Together with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$713,261.45 through the issuance of an aggregate of 259,367 Units pursuant to the Private Placement.

The remaining portion of the Private Placement is expected to close, in whole or in part, in one or more additional tranches on or before September 4, 2026, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There can be no assurance that any additional tranche of the Private Placement will be completed, in whole or in part, or within the timeframe currently anticipated.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the completion of the remaining portion of the Private Placement, in whole or in part, in one or more additional tranches; the anticipated timing and terms of any additional closing of the Private Placement; the intended allocation and use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement, including for expenses related to corporate development and regulatory matters in connection with strategic capital markets initiatives, the payment of outstanding and future payables and indebtedness, corporate awareness initiatives, and general working capital purposes; the anticipated use of such proceeds to support the Company's business initiatives and strategy across exploration, battery rebalancing, and battery recycling; the continued advancement of the Company's business and technology initiatives; compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with any additional closing of the Private Placement; and the Company's broader business, corporate development, capital markets, and strategic objectives. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding prevailing market and capital markets conditions; investor participation in any remaining portion of the Private Placement; the Company's ability to complete any additional tranche of the Private Placement within the timeframe currently anticipated; the Company's ability to allocate and utilize the proceeds of the Private Placement as intended; the availability of sufficient capital and other resources to advance the Company's business and technology initiatives; and the Company's ability to execute its business and corporate development strategies. Such information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the remaining portion of the Private Placement may not be completed, in whole or in part, on the terms or within the timeframe currently anticipated, or at all; changes in investor demand, market conditions, and capital markets; the Company's ability to satisfy applicable regulatory requirements and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange; the possibility that the actual allocation or use of proceeds may differ from that currently intended as a result of changing circumstances or business requirements; the Company's ability to fund and advance its business and technology initiatives; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the Company's capital requirements, business plans, or strategic priorities; risks associated with the development and advancement of early-stage technologies and exploration activities; regulatory, legal, competitive, technological, and market uncertainties; and general economic, financial, commodity market, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and reflects management's expectations only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that the remaining portion of the Private Placement will be completed, in whole or in part, within the timeframe currently anticipated or at all, that the proceeds of the Private Placement will be allocated or utilized as currently intended, or that the Company will achieve its anticipated business, corporate development, capital markets, or strategic objectives. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information and are encouraged to review the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-announces-closing-of-second-tranche-of-private-placement-to-adva-1206860