From ESS News A 1 GW/4 GWh battery energy storage project in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was connected to the grid on August 3rd 2026, adding a gigawatt-scale grid-forming energy storage facility to one of the country's major renewable energy regions. The DongSu Substation New Energy Storage Special Action project is located near Mandulatu in Sonid Left Banner, Xilingol League. Chinese industry sources reported that the plant completed its initial energization and grid connection successfully on the first attempt. Wanbang Digital Energy invested approximately CNY 3 billion (USD ...

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