Researchers from Tokyo University of Science and the Institute of Science Tokyo in Japan have investigated how scandium (Sc) doping and coating can improve the durability and performance of sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) within the cathode element of the battery structure. More specifically, they have introduced the scandium ion Sc3+ into an O3-Na[Ni1/2Mn1/2]O2 either by bulk doping or by surface coating. O3-Na[Ni1/2Mn1/2]O2 is attractive for SIBs because it offers relatively high capacity. However, it suffers from severe capacity loss during cycling, which the researchers sought to reduce by introducing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...