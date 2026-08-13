Utility-scale battery storage capacity in the United States grew at an average annual rate of 70% over the last three years, driven by rapid utility-scale solar deployment and wholesale price arbitrage, according to the latest Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The U.S. power grid closed 2025 with 43.6 GW of operational battery storage capacity. During the first six months of 2026, project developers brought an additional 8.3 GW online, pushing total nameplate storage capacity to nearly 52 GW. Looking ahead, project developers ...

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