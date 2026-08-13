For years, the solar industry focused on lowering module costs, improving tracker technology, increasing inverter efficiency, and optimizing project financing. Those efforts transformed solar from a niche technology into one of the most competitive forms of new electricity generation in the world. Today, however, some of the most important variables affecting project schedules and economics have little to do with solar equipment itself. Transmission infrastructure, utility interconnection requirements, substation design, right-of-way complexity, and the availability of critical high-voltage equipment ...

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