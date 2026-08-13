SWI Group accelerates transition into Digital Infrastructure

SINGAPORE and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd (Euronext Amsterdam: SWICH, ("SWI Group") the listed investment group, today confirms the strategic shift that has reshaped its business strategy over the past year: over 80% of the Group's capital is now allocated to a transatlantic digital-infrastructure platform exceeding 4 GW, with ambitions to increase share to 90%.

SWI Group confirms the completion of its pre-announced acquisition of a controlling stake of over 70% in Genesis Digital Assets (GDA), to be renamed SWI Digital

Digital infrastructure now accounts for more than 80% of SWI Group's capital allocation with the intention to increase this to above 90% over time

SWI Group to develop its own HPC and GPU-as-a-service platform - Polarise partnership transforming into financial collaboration

SWI Group expects to deliver double-digit growth in 2026

Under the leadership of co-founders Max-Hervé George and Jaume Sabater, SWI Group became a listed investment group that deploys its own balance sheet across high-growth private market opportunities, alongside its established asset management activities. The Group is accelerating the growth of its own capital investment activity with most of the focus on data centers and AI infrastructure, and expects to deliver double-digit balance sheet growth in 2026.

SWI DIGITAL

With the assistance of Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, acting as exclusive financial advisor for the acquisition, SWI Group has secured, through acquisitions and restructuring, a controlling stake of over 70% in GDA, which will be renamed SWI Digital and will be the Group's US focused digital infrastructure platform.

DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DRIVING VALUE CREATION

SWI Group has strategically focused its capital allocation on digital infrastructure, investing consistently in the sector over the past five years to build a European and US portfolio with a combined power capacity in excess of 4 GW. As of today, more than 80% of SWI Group's capital is allocated to digital infrastructure, with the intention to increase this to above 90% over time. SWI Group's digital infrastructure investments are anchored by two platforms:

AiOnX - SWI's European AI-infrastructure platform, developing a portfolio of hyperscale, AI-ready data-center campuses across Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain and Italy, with one site already secured by a leading hyperscale tenant.

SWI's European AI-infrastructure platform, developing a portfolio of hyperscale, AI-ready data-center campuses across Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain and Italy, with one site already secured by a leading hyperscale tenant. SWI Digital (GDA) - SWI's US-focused digital-infrastructure group with an energised and grid-connected land bank, providing SWI with a scaled foothold in the world's largest and fastest-growing market for AI and high-performance-computing capacity.

FROM LAND AND POWER TO COMPUTE: HPC AND GPU-AS-A-SERVICE

Beyond the ownership of land, power and data-center capacity, SWI Group is moving up the value chain into AI compute. The Group will leverage on its own highly experienced team and balance sheet depth to develop in-house its proprietary AI-cloud platform designed to deliver GPU-accelerated compute to enterprises, research institutions and AI developers.

Combining AiOnX's and GDA's energised sites with the Group's HPC layer gives SWI a vertically integrated digital-infrastructure stack, allowing the Group to capture value at each layer of the AI-infrastructure chain.

POLARISE TRANSACTION

In relation to the partnership with Polarise announced earlier this year, SWI determined to not pursue completion of this transaction as it was envisaged.

Rather than purchasing a majority ownership in Polarise, SWI Group will be providing financing to assist Polarise founders to reorganize the corporate structure and development, while the two entities will remain separated and move their own distinct ways.

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES BEYOND DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Beyond digital infrastructure, SWI Group continues to host a diversified set of investments with distinct return drivers. These include:

European industrial and logistics real estate through investment grade, Singapore Stock Exchange-listed SERT,

US multifamily residential through Varia US, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange,

an emerging conviction in culture, sport and entertainment, sectors where SWI Group identifies attractive investment opportunities ahead of institutional consensus;

an opportunistic, asset-class-agnostic strategy, investing in opportunities the Group identifies across a range of markets, including distressed situations and financial assets.

Max-Hervé George, co-founder and CEO of SWI Group declared: "Our transformation into a listed investment group gave us the balance-sheet firepower and the agility to back the trends we believe will define the next decade. Digital infrastructure sits at the heart of that conviction, and the creation of SWI Digital is a defining step for the Group."

Jaume Sabater, co-founder of SWI Group and Chief Executive Officer of Stoneweg, added: "Listing on Euronext Amsterdam has allowed us to focus on investing our own balance sheet with discipline and conviction. It positions the Group to capture value at pace and at scale. Completing our controlling stake in GDA is the clearest demonstration of this strategy to date."

This press release contains inside information within the meaning contemplated by the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

ABOUT SWI GROUP

SWI Group (SWI Capital Holding Ltd) is a global investment group specializing in private markets, listed on Euronext Amsterdam under ticker SWICH. Formed through the merger of Icona and Stoneweg, the Group deploys its own capital across digital infrastructure, real estate and other private-market opportunities, combining an entrepreneurial approach with institutional discipline. For more information, visit www.swi.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding SWI Group's strategy, portfolio allocation, the planned rebranding of GDA as SWI Digital. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. In particular, there can be no assurance that any transaction, restructuring or listing referred to herein will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or within the timeframe indicated. SWI Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or sell any securities.

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