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PR Newswire
13.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

13 August 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that certain Directors of the Company have acquired a total of 230,000 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 40p per share, as detailed in the notification below.

Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:

Director

Ordinary Shares

%

Alistair Currie

927,998

5.02%

Ed Jenkins

219,056

1.18%

Richard Sloss

121,775

0.66%

Deb Oxley

16,325

0.09%

Malcolm Edge

138,450

0.75%

Lesley Watt

65,770

0.36%

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.comor contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Ed Jenkins, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer

01782 940 380

CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP

Mark Anwyl

James Western

020 7213 0880

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ed

Jenkins

Alistair

Currie

Elaine

Currie

Lesley

Watt

Malcolm

Edge

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-executive Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

PCA -

Wife of Alistair Currie

Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

LEI

213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2XXX

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

75,000

Ordinary Shares

at 40p per share

40,000

Ordinary Shares

at 40p per share

40,000

Ordinary Shares

at 40p per share

25,000

Ordinary Shares

at 40p per share

50,000

Ordinary Shares

at 40p per share

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a - single transaction

n/a - single transaction

n/a - single transaction

n/a - single transaction

n/a - single transaction

e)

Date of transaction

12 August 2026

f)

Place of transaction

Aquis Growth Market

© 2026 PR Newswire
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