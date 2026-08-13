Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

13 August 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that certain Directors of the Company have acquired a total of 230,000 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 40p per share, as detailed in the notification below.

Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:

Director Ordinary Shares % Alistair Currie 927,998 5.02% Ed Jenkins 219,056 1.18% Richard Sloss 121,775 0.66% Deb Oxley 16,325 0.09% Malcolm Edge 138,450 0.75% Lesley Watt 65,770 0.36%

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Ed Jenkins, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer 01782 940 380 CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP Mark Anwyl James Western 020 7213 0880

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).