Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
13 August 2026
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that certain Directors of the Company have acquired a total of 230,000 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 40p per share, as detailed in the notification below.
Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:
Director
Ordinary Shares
%
Alistair Currie
927,998
5.02%
Ed Jenkins
219,056
1.18%
Richard Sloss
121,775
0.66%
Deb Oxley
16,325
0.09%
Malcolm Edge
138,450
0.75%
Lesley Watt
65,770
0.36%
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.comor contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Ed Jenkins, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer
01782 940 380
CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP
Mark Anwyl
James Western
020 7213 0880
Capital for Colleagues plc
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
1
Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ed
Jenkins
Alistair
Currie
Elaine
Currie
Lesley
Watt
Malcolm
Edge
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Non-executive Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
PCA -
Wife of Alistair Currie
Chief Financial Officer
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Capital for Colleagues plc
b)
LEI
213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2XXX
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
75,000
Ordinary Shares
at 40p per share
40,000
Ordinary Shares
at 40p per share
40,000
Ordinary Shares
at 40p per share
25,000
Ordinary Shares
at 40p per share
50,000
Ordinary Shares
at 40p per share
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a - single transaction
n/a - single transaction
n/a - single transaction
n/a - single transaction
n/a - single transaction
e)
Date of transaction
12 August 2026
f)
Place of transaction
Aquis Growth Market