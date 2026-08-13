Antrique Holdings Pte. Ltd., through its Brunei subsidiaries, has unveiled its AI Innovation Platform, marked by the groundbreaking of the AI Innovation Campus and the launch of the AI-Powered Food Innovation Initiative. Integrating artificial intelligence, renewable energy and real-world industry applications, the platform is designed to accelerate Brunei Darussalam's long-term economic diversification, strengthen national AI capabilities and support digital transformation. Powered by NVIDIA, the platform aims to deliver real-world AI solutions with regional and global relevance.

The ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Abdul Manaf Bin Haji Metussin, Coordinating Minister of Economic Policies and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, and attended by the Embassy of the United States in Brunei Darussalam, government agencies and strategic partners.

At the core of the initiative is Antrique's integrated AI Innovation Platform developed using NVIDIA AI infrastructure. The platform's first flagship application, the AI-Powered Food Innovation Initiative, begins with an AI-enabled coffee plantation that combines artificial intelligence, renewable energy and precision agriculture to improve productivity, sustainability and crop quality. The initiative will generate trusted datasets to support Brunei-specific AI models before progressively expanding into agriculture, aquaculture, fisheries and other strategic sectors.

Speaking during the AI4BRUNEI workshop, conducted in collaboration with NVIDIA to bring together government stakeholders and strategic partners, Ms. Laura Brown, the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy of Brunei Darussalam, said: "As the world leader in innovation and emerging technologies, we support the development of Brunei's innovation ecosystem through American technology, knowledge exchange and capability development. Collaboration with U.S. companies, including NVIDIA, creates benefits for the citizens of Brunei and strengthens the ties between Brunei and the United States."

Supported by a leading sovereign wealth fund and strategic technology partners, Antrique plans to develop TokenFactory to enable the creation and commercialisation of trusted AI-ready digital assets, specialised AI models and intelligent solutions, creating future opportunities for Brunei to export AI-enabled technologies and participate in the global AI economy.

The Group is also exploring opportunities to collaborate with leading international universities and research institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), to support research, innovation, talent development and technology commercialisation.

The unveiling marks an important milestone in Antrique's collaboration with NVIDIA and the continued development of Brunei's AI ecosystem. By combining world-leading AI technologies with sustainable infrastructure and practical industry applications, the Group aims to strengthen Brunei's AI capabilities while positioning the country as a trusted hub for AI innovation and AI-enabled solutions with regional and global relevance.

About Antrique Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Antrique Holdings Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered technology company developing an integrated AI Innovation Platform. The Group is building an integrated innovation ecosystem that supports AI innovation, digital transformation and sustainable economic development. For more information, visit https://antrique.net/

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