U.S. heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturer MRCool has launched a new 115 V monoblock heat pump designed to provide heating and cooling without the outdoor unit normally required by conventional ductless mini-split systems. The company specializes in do-it-yourself (DIY) ductless mini-split heat pump systems. Its units use patented, factory-sealed refrigerant lines that come pre-charged, enabling homeowners to install a complete heating and cooling system themselves. This design eliminates the typical need for licensed HVAC professionals, vacuum pumps, and other specialized ...

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