Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7E5 | ISIN: US2026081057 | Ticker-Symbol: FDU
Frankfurt
13.08.26 | 08:00
2,680 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6602,82009:02
2,6802,80008:30
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 08:54 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group: Farizon Hits 600,000 Production Milestone, Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Homtruck Rollout

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group hosted its 10-year-anniversary roll-off ceremony at its Ma'anshan manufacturing plant, with on-site employees on hand to witness the landmark 600,000th unit - a Homtruck heavy truck calibrated to satisfy EU regulations and local fleet-operation demands - come off the assembly line. The milestone cements Farizon as the world's-first new energy commercial vehicle manufacturer to reach this cumulative production mark.

As Farizon's flagship electric long-haul tractor, the Homtruck packs the brand's most advanced core-system technology engineered for European logistics operations. Fitted with a 600-kWh battery pack that delivers a 500-kilometer driving range, dual fast-charging ports and a 1.5-million-kilometer B10 service life, the truck improves operational efficiency, running-cost performance and safety. It creates new industry standards for energy consumption and will help speed heavy truck electrification across Europe. Tailored for European market demands, the Homtruck is coming soon to Europe.

Representing ten years of solid industrial growth, the 600,000-unit milestone strengthens Farizon's global competitive edge. Going forward, the brand will keep driving worldwide commercial vehicle electrification via upgraded technology and full-scale localized customer support.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farizon-hits-600-000-production-milestone-celebrates-10th-anniversary-with-homtruck-rollout-302850599.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.