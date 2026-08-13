Anemoi International Ltd: AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions

DJ AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions 13-Aug-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi," "AMOI", or the "Company") AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into Advanced Subscription Agreements ('ASA') under which USD2,200,000 of subscription funds have been provided by investors to the Company ahead of the previously announced Trasna reverse takeover transaction ('RTO'). Under the terms of the ASA, funds are to be utilised as growth capital for Trasna and will convert into equity in the Company (to be renamed Trasna Ltd) at completion, at a 20% discount to the RTO pricing. In the event, for whatever reason, the RTO does not complete, these advances will convert into shares in Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited. Separately, the Company has entered into a further ASA for USD1,000,000 which will be retained by Anemoi for growth capital, which will also convert into equity in the Company (to be renamed Trasna Ltd) at completion, at a 20% discount to the RTO pricing. In the event, for whatever reason, the RTO does not complete, these advances will convert into AMOI shares. Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented: "I am pleased to report that the proposed Trasna RTO is progressing apace and, while there is always execution risk, I am confident that the prospects for completion by the end of Q3/2026 or early Q4/2026 remain realistic." END www.anemoi-international.com enquiries@anemoi-international.com Anemoi International Ltd www.trasna.io Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited media@trasna.io

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ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: AMOI LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 Sequence No.: 439508 EQS News ID: 2381846 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 13, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)