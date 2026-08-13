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WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
13.08.26 | 08:01
0,015 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.08.2026 09:03 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anemoi International Ltd: AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions

DJ AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions 
13-Aug-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi," "AMOI", or the "Company") 

AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions 

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into Advanced Subscription Agreements ('ASA') under which 
USD2,200,000 of subscription funds have been provided by investors to the Company ahead of the previously announced 
Trasna reverse takeover transaction ('RTO'). Under the terms of the ASA, funds are to be utilised as growth capital for 
Trasna and will convert into equity in the Company (to be renamed Trasna Ltd) at completion, at a 20% discount to the 
RTO pricing.  In the event, for whatever reason, the RTO does not complete, these advances will convert into shares in 
Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited. 
 
Separately, the Company has entered into a further ASA for USD1,000,000 which will be retained by Anemoi for growth 
capital, which will also convert into equity in the Company (to be renamed Trasna Ltd) at completion, at a 20% discount 
to the RTO pricing. In the event, for whatever reason, the RTO does not complete, these advances will convert into AMOI 
shares. 
 
Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented: "I am pleased to report that the proposed Trasna RTO is progressing apace 
and, while there is always execution risk, I am confident that the prospects for completion by the end of Q3/2026 or 
early Q4/2026 remain realistic." 

END 

                       www.anemoi-international.com 
                       enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
Anemoi International Ltd 

                       www.trasna.io 
 
Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited    media@trasna.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 439508 
EQS News ID:  2381846 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2381846&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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