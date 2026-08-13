Guatemala's National Electric Energy Commission (CNEE) has issued Resolution CNEE-230-2026, establishing a new technical standard for the connection, operation, control and commercialization of renewable distributed generation. The standard applies to renewable distributed-generation plants with a net capacity of up to 5 MW that inject electricity into the distribution system. The CNEE said the update reflects the growth of distributed generation and the technical and operational evolution of the grids since the previous regulation, Resolution CNEE-227-2014, was approved. Key changes include ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...