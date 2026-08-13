NewC Sport has appointed Darryl Lindo as UK Commercial Lead. This marks a key milestone in the company's expansion within British football and the wider sports industry, fostering lasting connections between clubs and fans.

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Darryl Lindo is appointed as UK Commercial Lead at NewC Sport to accelerate growth, build strategic partnerships, and explore opportunities across the wider sports industry alongside football clubs.

With five years of ticketing experience and a strong tech background, Lindo will accelerate growth by building strategic partnerships that transform ticketing, fan engagement, and digital operations into commercial performance.

"The UK is a market I know well. I look forward to working with clubs across the country, building relationships and helping them elevate their matchday experience and business success," says Darryl Lindo.

Claus Gernsøe Jørgensen, Global Commercial Lead, emphasizes the strategic importance:

"With Darryl, we are strengthening our UK presence, where we see immense potential. We want to be closer to partners, engage in deeper strategic dialogues, and help elevate their commercial success.

Proven Track-Record in English Football

Since 2019, NewC Sport has partnered with clubs like Cardiff City FC, Reading FC, and Wycombe Wanderers, shifting them toward digital, data-driven fan experiences.

At Wycombe Wanderers, a subscription-based model implemented in 2021 allowed supporters to spread payments over 12 months. The solution integrated seamlessly, driving conversion rates from 33% in 2021 to 69% in 2026, securing predictable revenue and increasing accessibility.

Ryan Isaac, Digital and Ticketing Lead at Wycombe Wanderers, highlights the collaboration:

"NewC Sport have been a fantastic partner for Wycombe Wanderers. What stands out for us is that they don't simply provide a ticketing platform; they take the time to understand our club, our challenges and what we want to achieve. We're constantly looking at ways to make ticketing simpler and more accessible for supporters, and having a partner that is willing to innovate and develop alongside us is incredibly valuable."

Expanding Horizons

As strong local ambassadors, partners like Wycombe prove that innovative digital strategies deliver value. These initiatives reduce administrative burdens and lay the groundwork for upcoming solutions like a fully integrated ticket wallet app.

While football remains central to NewC Sport's UK journey, Lindo will also explore wider sports industry opportunities.

Read more about NewC Sport here: NewC Sport

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813094846/en/

Contacts:

Lena Bøgild

PR-partner

+45 51940941

lena@brochnerbogild.com

Darryl Lindo

UK Commercial Lead

dl@newcsport.com