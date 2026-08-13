Eligible clients can now trade Romanian stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, alongside products from over 170 global markets, on one platform

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced access to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). This expansion offers access to one of Europe's strongest-performing emerging markets of 2025, expanding diversification opportunities for IBKR clients alongside over 170 other global exchanges on a single, advanced platform.

Romania was elevated to MSCI's Advanced Frontier Market status while the BET index reached record highs in 2025 and continued its growth through the first half of 2026. With this integration, IBKR clients can access Romanian equities through the same platform they use for markets worldwide, making it easier to incorporate Romanian listed companies into their global investment strategies.

"Adding the Bucharest Stock Exchange expands the choices available to our clients and reinforces our commitment to providing the broadest possible access to global markets," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. "Romania is one of Europe's stronger emerging economies, and we're pleased to make this market available to our clients through the same platform they use to access exchanges around the world."

Remus Vulpescu, Chief Executive Officer of the Bucharest Stock Exchange added: "We welcome Interactive Brokers to Romania's capital market. Every new gateway matters: over the last 12 months, our market has built on the strong momentum of recent years, channeling more than EUR 5.0 billion into the Romanian economy, further broadening its listed universe and investor base, and delivering a total return of more than 80%, the highest among EU main market indices. Connecting millions of global investors to Bucharest Stock Exchange deepens liquidity, sharpens pricing, and brings Romanian listed companies the international visibility they have earned."

Key Highlights:

Unparalleled Market Access: Trade Romanian equities alongside over 170 global markets on one integrated platform.

Trade Romanian equities alongside over 170 global markets on one integrated platform. Seamless Integration: Leverage existing IBKR accounts, platforms (mobile, web, desktop), and support for Romanian investments.

Leverage existing IBKR accounts, platforms (mobile, web, desktop), and support for Romanian investments. Attractive Valuations Growth: Capitalize on a market recently classified as an Advanced Frontier Market, exhibiting strong performance and growth potential.

Capitalize on a market recently classified as an Advanced Frontier Market, exhibiting strong performance and growth potential. IBKR Advantage: Benefit from low, transparent pricing and advanced trading tools across all accessible markets.

With the addition of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Interactive Brokers further solidifies its leadership in providing investors the broadest, most integrated access to diverse global markets.

For more information, please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: BVB Exchange

Canada: BVB Exchange

United Kingdom: BVB Exchange

Europe: BVB Exchange

Hong Kong: BVB Exchange

Singapore: BVB Exchange

Australia: BVB Exchange

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and prediction markets around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813124100/en/

Contacts:

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com