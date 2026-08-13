Cashback rates increased and extended to all purchases with Klarna on Plus and above

Plans now include as many as 23 standout subscriptions, including recent additions NordVPN, Livi, foodora and Voi

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today unveiled its most significant membership upgrade yet. The revamped tiers deliver more cashback, up to €6,000 worth of perks, and remove service fees built so a Klarna membership pays for itself, and then some.

Klarna's improved membership lineup spans four tiers, each built for a different kind of member but all embodying a flexible ethos: pay only for the Klarna that fits your life. Pay later is free at partner stores, or get broader fee-free access with Everywhere (formerly Core), or climb to Plus, Premium or Max for richer cashback rewards, bigger, everyday perks and a growing set of subscriptions and protections.

A Klarna membership is a fairer alternative to a credit card by design, and one of the biggest differences is freedom. While other cards tie you in for a year, a Klarna membership moves with you. Upgrade for a big travel month and drop back down when things are quieter, with no penalty and no year-long lock-in. There's no interest on pay later and no pressure to spend, so you simply get more from your money, every month.

The Klarna membership revamp brings three main changes:

Standout new perks worth as much as €6,000 annually: We've recently added NordVPN, Livi, foodora and Voi to existing subscriptions like ClassPass, Headspace, The New York Times, Condé Nast, Storytel, Picsart, Blinkist and Clue . Plus get travel data, hotel status upgrades, airport lounge access, and UK members can also now enjoy exclusive mobile plans with unlimited data as part of their membership.

We've recently added NordVPN, Livi, foodora and Voi to existing subscriptions like ClassPass, Headspace, The New York Times, Condé Nast, Storytel, Picsart, Blinkist and Clue . Plus get travel data, hotel status upgrades, airport lounge access, and UK members can also now enjoy exclusive mobile plans with unlimited data as part of their membership. Removal of all service fees: Pay later at any store, fee-free with Klarna Everywhere. At partner stores, pay later is free for all, no membership needed

Pay later at any store, fee-free with Klarna Everywhere. At partner stores, pay later is free for all, no membership needed More cashback: The higher your tier, the more you earn back Membership cashback: Up to 1.5% cashback on every purchase with Klarna Partner cashback: Up to 4x the baseline in-app cashback offering at featured stores

The higher your tier, the more you earn back

This builds on everything members already love about a Klarna membership, like damage and theft cover, a best price guarantee, purchase protection and exclusive merchant discounts. Higher up, there's also a metal card, travel insurance, airport lounge access and cancel-for-any-reason protection for covering live events and trips.

Members can also convert their Klarna earned cashback points directly to leading travel and hospitality partners, including global airline loyalty programs like The British Airways Club, Flying Blue and Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles, plus iconic hotel programs like ALL Accor, IHG One Rewards, Hilton Honors, Radisson Rewards, Wyndham Rewards and Global Hotel Alliance Discovery.

"This is the democratisation of banking perks. You shouldn't have to commit for a year and take out a credit card to get cashback and premium benefits. A Klarna membership is flexible, transparent, doesn't depend on debt, and dollar for dollar, there's nothing in Europe that even comes close on value," said Klarna Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

"People want more from their money, without the barriers. Choose the tier that fits your life and change it whenever life changes the value is always yours. That's money working for you, not the other way around, and it's the everyday money network that we're building," Siemiatkowski added.

Non-members can use Klarna without service fees anywhere it's offered at checkout, including Pay in 3, Pay in Full, and Klarna Financing (eligibility applies), as well as use Klarna Balance, Klarna Card in debit mode, get cashback at featured stores in the Klarna app, and access app features like delivery tracking, wishlists, price-drop notifications and loyalty cards.

Klarna Members get all this and much more across four tiers built to fit however they choose to pay, save and spend. New members get their first month of Klarna Everywhere or Plus for just €0.99, or 30% off the first three months of Premium or Max.

The new membership plans are rolling out gradually in the coming weeks in Denmark, Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, the UK, Norway, Sweden and Finland, with other regions to follow soon.

The Membership Plans

Klarna Everywhere (€4.99/month) Use Klarna everywhere

Unlock access to use Klarna everywhere Visa is accepted, without service fees, for the price of a coffee a month. After two fee-free purchases it's already paid for itself.

Use Klarna fee-free anywhere Visa is accepted (subject to credit approval)

A Klarna Credit Card, including a physical card (eligibility applies)

Access to the One-Time card

Exclusive discounts in the Klarna app worth €15 a month

Plus access the classic Klarna toolkit: Flexible payments and Pay in Full anywhere Klarna's offered at checkout Klarna Balance and Klarna Card in debit mode Klarna Financing (eligibility applies) Cashback at featured stores in the Klarna app, and other in-app features like delivery tracking, wishlists, price-drop notifications and loyalty cards.

access the classic Klarna toolkit:

Klarna Plus (€9.99/month) Earn more, save more, worry less

Cashback on everything you pay for, plus protection on what you buy, and perks worth having.

Everything in Everywhere, plus:

Stackable cashback rewards: 0.5% cashback every time you pay with Klarna, whether on debit or pay later, paid out monthly on Klarna Rewards Day 2x in-app partner cashback: Double rewards at featured stores when you shop in the Klarna app

Higher interest on your savings: Extra 0.1% on top of the current Klarna standard rate

Subscriptions like ClassPass, Bon Appétit, Epicurious and Laundryheap

Purchase protection: Damage and theft covered up to €500

30-day best price guarantee: found it cheaper? Get the difference back

Exclusive discounts in the Klarna app worth €80 a month, like Booking.com, Nike, MediaMarkt, or Sephora

Better travel benefits: Discounted lounge passes at 1,900+ airports worldwide GHA Gold status with the Global Hotel Alliance 1GB travel data: eSIM in 200+ countries

Access to Klarna priority customer support

Klarna Premium (€19.99/month) More of everything, with premium access

Get as many as 12 subscriptions for the price of one, plus cashback, purchase protections, travel cover, a metal card, and access to a dedicated support team.

Everything in Plus, plus:

1% membership cashback on all Klarna payments and a 3x in-app partner cashback multiplier

Even higher interest on your savings: Extra 0.2% on top of the current rate

As many as 12 digital subscriptions, including NordVPN, Classpass, Headspace, New York Times, foodora, Vogue, GQ, Voi, Blinkist, and Clue

Expanded purchase protection plus 24-month extended warranty on purchases

Even better travel benefits: Global travel and rental car insurance 2GB of travel data GHA Platinum status with the Global Hotel Alliance Further discounted lounge passes at 1,900+ airports worldwide

A premium silver metal card

Access to a Klarna dedicated support team

Klarna Max (€44.99/month) Max out your money, protections, and subscriptions

The highest cashback rates Klarna offers, as many as 23 subscriptions, and travel cover that even refunds cancelled trips. For members who want it all working, all the time.

Everything in Premium, plus:

1.5% membership cashback on all Klarna payments Plus a 4x in-app partner cashback multiplier

Max interest on your savings: Extra 0.5% on top of the current rate

As many as 23 digital subscriptions, including NordVPN, Classpass, Headspace, New York Times, foodora, Voi, Blinkist, Clue, The New Yorker, Wired, Vanity Fair, Vogue, GQ, Condé Nast Traveler, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit Epicurious

A free mobile phone plan with unlimited data (UK only)

Cancel-for-any-reason protection on trips and events: 70% refund on non-refundable trips and events canceled 24+ hours before

The best travel benefits: Unlimited complimentary airport lounge access GHA Titanium status with the Global Hotel Alliance 5GB of travel data

A premium rose gold metal card

Offerings may vary by region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives and market opportunities. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119M global active Klarna users and 3.4M transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than 1M retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

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Contacts:

press@klarna.com