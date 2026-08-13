Kempower Oyj: Juha Jaatinen appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team

13.8.2026 09:00:10 EEST | Kempower Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Kempower Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 13 August 2026 at 9.00 EEST

Juha Jaatinen appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team

Kempower has appointed Juha Jaatinen Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team effective September 1, 2026. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Bhasker Kaushal. Jaatinen will serve in the role until a permanent CFO, currently being recruited, joins the company. To ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities, Jaatinen will begin onboarding and transition activities with Kempower's current CFO Jukka Kainulainen on August 17, 2026.

Juha Jaatinen brings extensive financial leadership experience to Kempower, with 15 years of CFO experience in both listed and private companies. His background includes CFO positions at Okmetic and Lassila & Tikanoja, as well as senior finance leadership roles at Revenio (interim CFO) and Nokia. He has broad experience in business transformations, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and capital markets transactions.

"Juha brings extensive experience in financial leadership, business transformation, and supporting international growth. His background from both public and private companies makes him well suited to support Kempower in its next phase. I am pleased to welcome him to Kempower and our Global Leadership Team, and I would like to thank Jukka for ensuring a smooth transition," said Bhasker Kaushal, CEO of Kempower.

Members of Kempower's Global Leadership Team, August 2026:

Bhasker Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer

Juha Jaatinen, Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

Janne Kuivalainen, Chief Technology Officer (as of October 2026)

Monil Malhotra, President, North America & Digital Solutions Leader

Sanna Otava, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer (Interim)

Hanne Peltola, Chief People Officer

Katri Piirtola, Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer

Sami Teininen, Chief Information Officer

Jussi Vanhanen, Chief Product Officer

Mathias Wiklund, Chief Sales Officer

Kempower, media relations:

Paula Savonen, VP, Marketing & Communications, Kempower

paula.savonen@kempower.com

Tel. +358 29 0021900

Kempower, investor relations:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, IR & M&A, Kempower

calle.loikkanen@kempower.com

Tel. +358 40 704 1858

About Kempower

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?kempower.com?