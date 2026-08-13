Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: New lending volumes increased, and capital adequacy continued to strengthen - comparable profit before taxes for January-June amounted to EUR 23.6 million

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 August 2026 AT 9:00 AM EEST, HALF-YEAR REPORT





New lending volumes increased, and capital adequacy continued to strengthen - comparable profit before taxes for January-June amounted to EUR 23.6 million

This release is a summary of Oma Savings Bank Plc's (OmaSp or the Company) Half-Year Report for January-June 2026. The full report is available as a PDF attachment to this stock exchange release and on the company's website at www.omasp.fi.

CEO Karri Alameri:

The result for January-June was in line with our expectations. We have systematically advanced our strategy of growth that we announced in January while continuing to improve our process efficiency as planned. Despite the challenging operating environment earlier this year, the volume of new lending and fee income increased in line with our strategy. I view the public tender offer from S-Bank, announced in early July, to acquire all shares in OmaSp as a sign of the market's confidence in the bank's strategy and business development as well as the long-term work of our committed employees.

Satisfactory result - stronger capital adequacy

Comparable profit before taxes for January-June amounted to EUR 23.6 million (EUR 23.6 million). Comparable operating income decreased by 14.1 per cent year-on-year to EUR 102.2 million (EUR 118.9 million). Net interest income decreased by 20.7 per cent during January-June to stand at EUR 72.1 million (EUR 90.9 million). Comparable operating expenses amounted to EUR 63.2 million (EUR 62.7 million).

Comparable profit before taxes for the second quarter amounted to EUR 9.9 million (EUR 19.0 million). Comparable operating income decreased by 12.4 per cent in the second quarter, amounting to EUR 52.0 million (EUR 59.4 million). Net interest income decreased by 17.5 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter to stand at EUR 36.3 million (EUR 44.0 million). Comparable operating expenses saw an increase of 13.3 per cent compared with the corresponding period in the previous year, rising to EUR 34.6 million (EUR 30.5 million). Personnel expenses increased by 11.3 per cent compared with the previous year.

The company's capital adequacy has continued to strengthen since the start of the year. The total capital ratio stood at 19.4 per cent (19.3 per cent) at the end of June. Own funds amounted to EUR 581.7 million (EUR 581.4 million), exceeding the total own funds requirement by EUR 170.0 million.

S&P Global Ratings confirmed in June that the company's short-term and long-term funding credit ratings remain unchanged at BBB/A-2.

Broad-based growth in fee income and continued growth in lending

In line with our strategy, we increased net fee income by 6.9 per cent in January-June to EUR 26.6 million (EUR 24.9 million), driven in particular by the development of fund management fees as well as fees from cards and payment services.

The volume of loans granted during January-June increased by 41.6 per cent compared with the reference period, amounting to EUR 458.6 million (EUR 323.8 million). During the second quarter, the volume of loans granted increased by 6.9 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

The residential mortgage portfolio decreased by 2.1 per cent from the previous 12 months. The business customers' loan portfolio decreased by 10.9 per cent from the previous 12 months. The size of the controlled winding-down portfolio was EUR 170 million at the end of June.

Weak Finnish economy earlier this year reflected in non-performing exposures

The slow recovery of the Finnish economy, particularly the real estate market, was reflected in an increase in non-performing exposures and expected credit losses.

Non-performing exposures amounted to EUR 547.8 million (EUR 509.7 million) at the end of June, representing 9.4 per cent (8.9 per cent) of the loan portfolio. The increase in non-performing exposures was particularly focused on personal customers. The volume of new non-performing loans has been declining. Recovery processes for other non-performing loans continue to be lengthy, particularly due to the time required to realise real estate collateral.

Net impairment losses on financial assets decreased during January-June compared with the reference period, amounting to EUR -14.9 million (EUR -31.4 million).

Expected credit losses (ECL) for January-June decreased compared with the reference period to EUR 13.7 million (EUR 27.5 million). Net realised credit losses decreased compared with the reference period and amounted to EUR 1.2 million (EUR 3.9 million) during January-June.

During the second quarter, a total of EUR 6.6 million (EUR 6.4 million) was recognised in ECL. Net realised credit losses decreased in the second quarter compared with the reference period, amounting to EUR 0.9 million (EUR 2.7 million).

S-Bank's public tender offer to acquire OmaSp shares

On 9 July 2026, S-Bank announced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer of EUR 17.20 per share to acquire all shares in OmaSp. If the tender offer is implemented as planned, the intention is to delist OmaSp shares from the stock exchange. OmaSp's Board of Directors recommends that shareholders accept the tender offer. The tender offer is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The completion of the tender offer is not expected to have any significant immediate impact on OmaSp's operations or business locations.

A stronger bank through long-term commitment

In recent years, all of us at OmaSp have been systematically working to implement significant reforms and improve our operational efficiency. In line with the updated strategy we announced in January, we have continued our work to build an even stronger and more sustainable bank. The foundations of our operations are highly personal service, local presence and understanding our customers' needs.

I am very proud of the way in which our employees strive every day to continue this work. I believe that OmaSp is well on the way to achieving even stronger and more sustainable performance. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all our employees for their dedicated work for the company and to our customers for their continued trust in us.

January-June 2026

For January-June, profit before taxes was EUR 22.1 (21.7) million, growth 1.8%. Comparable profit before taxes for January-June was EUR 23.6 (23.6) million.

For the second quarter of the year, profit before taxes was EUR 8.2 (18.6) million and comparable profit before taxes was EUR 9.9 (19.0) million.

After the second quarter on 9 July 2026, S-Bank Plc announced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer of EUR 17.20 per share for all shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc. Following the completion of the tender offer, the aim is to delist Oma Savings Bank Plc from the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Etelä-Karjalan Säästöpankkisäätiö sr, Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö sr, Liedon Säästöpankkisäätiö sr, Töysän Säästöpankkisäätiö sr and Kuortaneen Säästöpankkisäätiö sr, which in aggregate hold approximately 59.9% of the outstanding shares and votes in Oma Savings Bank Plc, have irrevocably undertaken to accept the tender offer. The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc, represented by a quorum comprising the non-conflicted members of the Board of Directors, has unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders of Oma Savings Bank accept the tender offer.

The Company's total capital (TC) ratio strengthened further and was 19.4 (19.3)% at the end of June.

During January-June, net interest income decreased by 20.7% compared to the comparison period. As a result of the decline in the loan portfolio and decline in market rates, net interest income decreased compared to the comparison period by 17.5% in the second quarter.

The mortgage portfolio decreased by 2.1% during the previous 12 months. Business customers' loan portfolio decreased by 10.9% during the previous 12 months.

The amount of loans granted in January-June increased by 41.6% compared to the comparison period and was EUR 458.6 (323.8) million. The amount of loans granted during the second quarter increased by 6.9% compared to the previous quarter.

The deposit portfolio decreased during the previous 12 months by 2.1%.

In January-June, fee and commission income and expenses (net) increased by 6.9% compared to the comparison period and was EUR 26.6 (24.9) million. In the second quarter, fee and commission income and expenses (net) increased by 6.4% and were in total EUR 13.2 (12.4) million. Commission income from fund savings, card and payment transactions increased from the comparison period.

In January-June, total operating income decreased by 14.2% compared to the comparison period. Total operating income decreased by 12.7% in the second quarter. During the second quarter, comparable total operating income decreased by 12.4 % and were EUR 52.0 (59.4) million.

In January-June, total operating expenses decreased by 0.2% compared to the comparison period. Personnel expenses increased by 11.3% compared to the previous year. In the second quarter, total operating expenses increased by 16.7% compared to the comparison period. Personnel expenses increased by 10.5% in the second quarter. The number of personnel at the end of the period was 662 (665). Comparable total operating expenses increased by 13.3% in the second quarter and were EUR 34.6 (30.5) million.

Impairment losses on financial assets decreased by 52.4% during January-June. In the second quarter, impairment losses on financial assets decreased by 17.0% and were in total EUR -7.5 (-9.1) million.

In January-June, the cost/income ratio was 63.7 (55.1)% and comparable cost/income ratio was 62.1 (53.3)%. In the second quarter, the cost/income ratio was 69.6 (52.7)% and comparable cost/income ratio was 66.5 (52.1)%.

In January-June, comparable return on equity (ROE) was 6.1 (6.4)%, and in the second quarter 5.0 (10.2)%.

Key figures (EUR 1,000) 1-6/2026 1-6/2025 ? % 1-12/2025 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 ? % Net interest income 72,098 90,895 -21% 168,637 36,324 44,016 -17% Net fee and commission income 26,563 24,854 7% 50,651 13,207 12,415 6% Total operating income 102,419 119,414 -14% 221,408 51,796 59,340 -13% Total operating expenses -64,975 -65,101 0% -123,066 -36,009 -30,861 17% Net impairment losses on financial assets -14,940 -31,410 -52% -47,111 -7,539 -9,088 -17% Profit before taxes 22,119 21,721 2% 49,248 8,220 18,611 -56% Cost-to-income ratio, % 63.7% 55.1% 16% 56.1% 69.6% 52.7% 32% ¹? Total assets 7,229,858 7,353,792 -2% 7,462,363 7,229,858 7,353,792 -2% Equity 623,193 590,742 5% 618,829 623,193 590,742 5% Return on assets, % 0.5% 0.5% 5% 0.5% 0.4% 0.8% -54% Return on equity, % 5.7% 5.9% -4% 6.6% 4.2% 10.0% -58% Earnings per share, EUR 0.53 0.52 2% 1.19 0.20 0.44 -56% Total capital ratio 19.4% 18.7% 4% 19.3% 19.4% 18.7% 4% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 18.7% 17.6% 6% 18.3% 18.7% 17.6% 6% Comparable profit before taxes 23,623 23,603 0% 56,896 9,897 18,986 -48% Comparable cost-to-income ratio, % 62.1% 53.3% 17% 53.5% 66.5% 52.1% 28% Comparable return on equity, % 6.1% 6.4% -5% 7.6% 5.0% 10.2% -51%

¹? The company corrected the official balance sheet format during the first quarter of 2026. The changes are described in more detail in Note 2. Comparative figures have been restated retrospectively.

Outlook for financial year 2026 (specified 13 August 2026)

The business outlook for OmaSp for the financial year 2026 is influenced by the overall housing market situation and the impact of market conditions, particularly on the investment appetite among SMEs. As a result of declining market interest rates and changes in the loan portfolio, net interest income will decrease compared with the previous financial year. In line with its strategy, the Company is focusing on diversified earnings generation and growth in fee income. The tender offer announced in early July for all shares in the Company may affect the Company's business operations. While the growth in the Company's cost base has slowed compared with the previous financial year, the tender offer process may give rise to additional unforeseen expenses. OmaSp estimates that impairment losses on financial assets will remain below the level of the previous financial year.

We estimate that the Group's comparable profit before taxes for the financial year 2026 will decrease slightly compared with the reference period. (Comparable profit before taxes for the financial year 2025 was EUR 56.9 million.)

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Webcast for analysts, investors and media on 13 August 2026

CEO Karri Alameri will present the results as follows:

Finnish-language webcast at 11 am. Access the webcast here.

English-language webcast at 12 noon. Access the webcast here.

During the English-language webcast, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions by selecting "Join conference call here" on the webcast landing page.

Both webcasts will be recorded, and the recordings will be available later the same day at https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors

Further information:

Karri Alameri, Chief Executive Officer, tel.+358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, Chief Financial Officer, tel.+358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media outlets

www.omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices around Finland and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products, including credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp's core objective is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Attachments

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Half-Year Report, 30 June 2026

Pillar III Report on Capital Adequacy and Risk Management, 30 June 2026