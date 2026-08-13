Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors Announces $3.4M Program With SemiNex for Next-Generation InP Light Sources Used to Power AI Data Centers

Program targets the high-power, multi-wavelength light sources required by co-packaged optics and emerging scale-up and scale-out architectures

Kista, Sweden and Danvers, Massachusetts : August 13, 2026 : Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies and SemiNex Corporation , a developer of high-power indium phosphide (InP) laser diodes, DFB lasers, semiconductor optical amplifiers (SOAs) and external cavity lasers, today announced a program for next-generation InP light sources for AI data center interconnects. The program is initially valued at approximately $3.4 million.

The program targets high-power external laser sources for co-packaged optics (CPO), high-channel-count DFB arrays for wavelength-multiplexed links, and SOA gain stages that extend optical reach as channel counts scale. As optics move from the faceplate into the package, power per wavelength, wall-plug efficiency, and thermal stability increasingly determine how far an architecture can scale making the light source a system-level design problem rather than a component selection.

"The advanced light sources needed for next generation optical networking within AI factories are as crucial as the compute, memory and silicon photonics elements," said Vickram Vathulya, Chief Executive Officer of Sivers Semiconductors. "We highly value our partnership with SemiNex to combine innovative technologies and deliver compelling light source solutions at scale to the market."

"The optical layer is becoming the constraint on how far AI infrastructure can scale. The industry needs more power, at more wavelengths, at higher efficiency, and there is no way to get there by pushing today's devices harder," said Ronald Moore, Chief Executive Officer of SemiNex. "Those gains come out of the design and processing of the InP itself, and that is exactly where our two teams are working together."

Customer sampling and early production ramps are targeted for 2H 2027.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy-ef?cient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com . (SIVE.ST)

About SemiNex Corporation

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Greater Boston, Massachusetts, SemiNex designs and manufactures high-performance indium phosphide (InP) photonic devices, including UHP optical amplifiers, DFB lasers, gain chips, and external cavity lasers. SemiNex partners with leading technology companies to develop custom, advanced optical solutions for critical applications. For additional information, please visit www.SemiNex.com .

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